Indo-Canadian Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Teen

(MENAFN- IANS) Toronto, Jan 30 (IANS) An 18-year-old Indo-Canadian has been taken into custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a fellow Indian-origin teen last month.
Preetpaul Singh was arrested after homicide investigators executed a search warrant at a house in Brampton, Ontario, and has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence, the Peel Police said in a release.
On December 19, 2023, a local hospital notified Peel Police about 18-year-old Nishan Thind who was admitted with a gunshot wound just before 6 pm.
Police said Thind, who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, was shot at an unknown location and time.
The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, continues to be at large and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.
He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the police said in a recent statement.
Police said active investigation into the case is on and anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.
--IANS
mi/svn
MENAFN30012024000231011071ID1107784547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.