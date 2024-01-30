When Mrunal Thakur Broke Down Emotionally On A Film Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a personal experience while filming 'Hi Nanna' and revealed a poignant breakdown that added emotional depth to the film.

"While filming the hospital scene in 'Hi Nanna' where I discovered that the child is born with health conditions was an emotionally charged experience for me especially when I am not a mother to express that pain. I prayed thinking no mother in the world has to go through this kind of pain,” Mrunal said.

She added:“Witnessing a heartbreaking YouTube video of a mother losing her child to an earthquake shortly before filming intensified my emotions. The profound pain is indescribable in words or emotions that the scene evoked. The depth of the scene touched a raw nerve, and it took some time for me to compose myself before moving forward."

“It is one of the toughest scenes in my entire career. As an actor, such moments are both challenging and cathartic," shared Mrunal Thakur.

'Hi Nanna', now available in Hindi on Netflix as 'Hi Papa'. She starred opposite Nani. The film is directed by Shouryuv.

'Hi Nanna” explores a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers.

As the Hindi version, 'Hi Papa' continues to capture hearts on Netflix, audiences eagerly anticipate Mrunal Thakur's future projects that includes 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in Hindi and 'Family Star', her third Telugu film, undoubtedly set to be enriched by her nuanced performances.

