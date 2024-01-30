(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dave Matthews Band (DMB) is a rock band that was formed in Charlottesville, VA. The founding members were singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews, bassist Stefan Lessard, drummer/backing vocalist Carter Beauford and saxophonist LeRoi Moore.

Born in Johannesburg South Africa, Dave Matthews (born January 9, 1967) is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, best known as the lead vocalist for the Dave Matthews Band. Matthews got started at an early age by beginning to play the guitar at age nine. He started the Dave Matthews Band in 1991 which has gone on to be one the most successful bands of all time. From 2000 to 2010 DMB sold more tickets than any other act. He has won 2 Grammy Awards: one in 1997 for“Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group” and one in 2004 for“Best Male Rock Vocal Performance – "Gravedigger".

2024 Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates

5/22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/25 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/28 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/31 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/21 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/5 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/13 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/16 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/17 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/19 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/24 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/30 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

