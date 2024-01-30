(MENAFN- GetNews)
Born and raised in Tennessee, Justin Randall Timberlake is a singer-songwriter, actor and record producer. He got his start appearing on the TV shows Star Search and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club as a child. In the late 1990s, he was one of the two lead vocalists and youngest member of NSYNC, which eventually became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. His debut solo album, Justified (2002), yielded the successful singles "Cry Me a River" and "Rock Your Body", and earned his first two Grammy Awards. After a short retirement, he resumed his music career in 2013 with his third and fourth albums
The 20/20 Experience
and
The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2. Timberlake is the recipient of ten Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Brit Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.
2024 Justin Timberlake Tour Dates
Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
