ZTE Corporation Triumphs With BDO Award For Exceptional ESG Performance

(MENAFN- GetNews) ZTE Corporation , a leading provider in global communications innovations, has won the BDO award for Exceptional ESG Performance by an H-Share Company for 2023. The prestigious award recognizes companies that lead the way in ESG initiatives, helping the environment and social causes through their primary work and ancillary programs.

The distinction is an honor for ZTE as it has dedicated the company to ensuring a brighter future through technology and clean initiatives. The company hopes to play an active role in the fight against climate change. The ESG award solidifies their mission.

What the BDO ESG Award Means for ZTE Corporation



Winning the BDO ESG Award is an outstanding achievement for any brand. The award signifies the brand's commitment to helping the environment and creating sustainable products. Since ZTE is dedicated to developing innovative products that move us toward a sustainable future, the BDO ESG Awards is the ultimate recognition and affirmation that their products and initiatives are making an impact.

What is the BDO ESG Award?

BDO is an accounting and finance company with offices in over 164 countries, including Hong Kong. It is among the five largest accountancy companies in the world. BDO has been a fixture in Hong Kong since 1981. BDO sponsors the ESG awards to recognize companies leading the way in clean initiatives with a positive influence on the environment. ESG stands for "Environmental, Social, and Governance."



BDO started the awards in 2018 as an incentive for companies to be more conscious about how their products affect the environment and to make efforts to improve the environment through their products. For 2023, BDO set the award's theme for "Carbon Neutrality" to create awareness around climate change issues. BDO hopes for companies to set the goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

The Outstanding ESG Performance for H-Share Companies, which ZTE won for 2023, recognizes companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that represent excellence in meeting the theme's criteria.

Criteria for Judging

BDO looks at several criteria for judging the ESG awards. Overall, it considers companies that are making great strides in helping the planet and the global community to build a brighter future.

In keeping with the 2023 theme of "Carbon Neutrality," BDO looked at specific criteria, including which companies had the most significant reductions in carbon emissions, developed the best plans for carbon reductions in the coming years and had the best ideas and foresight to reduce carbon emissions for the foreseeable future.

ZTE Corporation's Commitment to ESG Excellence

ZTE has made several strides in its commitment to ESG excellence. Within the company's operations, ZTE incorporated green development at all levels, including corporation operations, supply chain, and infrastructure.

In 2022, ZTE managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 7.48%. The company also decreased energy consumption, lowering usage by 6.4% and saving 57.56 million kilowatt hours of energy. According to a 2022 report by the International Energy Agency, carbon emissions rose by 0.9%, putting emissions at an all-time high. Every business must do its part to reduce and mitigate CO2 emissions. ZTE is doing its part and more by significantly lowering its emissions and continuing to find new ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

ZTE has also contributed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in recent years. The UN's goals outline 17 areas that must be addressed to improve the quality of life and the environment. Among these goals are responsible consumption and production and climate action. ZTE's efforts to reduce energy consumption and adopt sustainable technological development support these goals.

The UN's goals also aim to reduce poverty and provide education to all. Providing internet access to all is essential to achieving these goals. ZTE is committed to helping with these goals through its innovations in communications and digital products.

ZTE Corporation's Ongoing ESG Initiatives

ZTE has been a participant in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) since May 2023. The initiative has set a goal of reducing temperature increases to 1.5 degrees C and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. ZTE plans to continue finding new ways to lower its carbon emissions while developing its products using sustainable, climate-conscious strategies.

ZTE has also received several other recognitions for its environmental, social and sustainability efforts. The S&P Yearbook for China selected ZTE as one of the companies for its inaugural issue. Securities Times also named ZTE as one of the Top 100 ESG Companies for its advances in ESG.



As the winner of the BDO award for Outstanding ESG Performance by an H-Share Company, ZTE Corporation

is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and developing products that have a positive environmental and social impact. This prestigious award reinforces ZTE's vision. The company plans to continue its efforts in the coming years.

