African American Female VC Natasha Charles Raises Debut Fund

(MENAFN- GetNews) Natasha Charles has made“herstory” with the closure of her inaugural fund to invest in the Series A extension round of an AI firm.

This funding milestone defies daunting statistics - less than 1% of VC capital goes to Black women annually and they comprise just 4% of VC investors.

Ms. Charles utilizes her ascension, in part, to highlight the“broken rung” theory that Black women struggle to advance out of entry-level roles into decision-making positions, and the dearth of African-American gender parity in the C-Suite and boardroom. African American women sit on the boards of just 6% of Fortune 500 companies, and earn 38% less than white men annually in part due to the gender wage gap.

Looking forward, Ms. Charles is in the planning stages of her next fund. She aims to shatter perceptions of who can succeed in venture capital. Her investment thesis is industry and stage agnostic. Instead, Ms. Charles is focused upon goods, services, and technologies that improve quality of life and impact investing through six divisions, forming a stellar group of advisors and limited partners, and a management company.“There are ESG considerations. We will invest only in quality and excellence. These investments will transform the world”, remarked Ms. Charles,”and fund very successful businesses.” Founders will receive expert guidance from a cadre of coaches and mentors.

Ms. Charles aims to share the journey with her daughter, Natalie.“My daughter's development through this endeavor is as equally important as the investment in and development of the companies. Like so many women upon whose shoulders I stand, women who have encouraged me so much, in the face of doubt, fear, and my own limiting beliefs, I want Natalie to see and know that anything is possible! I am honored, truly, to have such wonderful role models, coaches, mentors, and friends in my life and network.”

