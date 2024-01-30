Kelly’S Dry Cleaners Joins The Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network

(MENAFN- GetNews) Kelly's Dry Cleaners , a household name in the laundry and dry cleaning industry in Farmington, New Mexico, is proud to announce its recent membership in the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network (CRDN). This partnership marks a significant milestone for Kelly's Dry Cleaners, as it expands its services to include specialized restoration drycleaning.

Joining forces with the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network

Kelly's Dry Cleaners' recent affiliation with the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network

as the CRDN of Western Colorado , further solidifies their position as a leader in the industry. The CRDN is an international organization composed of highly skilled and experienced dry cleaners specializing in the restoration of garments and textiles damaged by fire, smoke, water, and other disasters.

As a member of the CRDN, Kelly's Dry Cleaners gains access to advanced training, cutting-edge technology, and industry best practices in restoration drycleaning. This partnership enables them to extend their expertise beyond traditional laundry services, offering specialized care for clothing and textiles affected by various emergencies.

Meeting Community Demands By Expanding Its Services

The decision to join the CRDN reflects Kelly's Dry Cleaners' unwavering commitment to meeting the diverse needs of their valued customers. By adding restoration drycleaning to their service roster, they can now assist individuals and families in the challenging task of recovering and restoring their garments after a disaster.

Recognizing the importance of quick and efficient response in such situations, Kelly's Dry Cleaners is well prepared to handle restoration projects with the utmost care and urgency. They understand the emotional significance of clothing and other textiles to their owners and are dedicated to helping them salvage and revive cherished items.

Continuing the Legacy of Exceptional Service

With their entry into the world of restoration drycleaning, Kelly's Dry Cleaners remains steadfast in their commitment to showing their genuine care for their customers' garments. Whether it's a routine drycleaning request or a more intricate restoration project, clients can trust Kelly's Dry Cleaners to deliver quality results, backed by their years of expertise and now fortified by their affiliation with the CRDN.

About Kelly's Dry Cleaners

Kelly's Dry Cleaners is a leading laundry and drycleaning service provider located at 2814 E 20th St, Farmington, New Mexico. With over ten years of experience, delivering high-quality results in the name of customer satisfaction is part of their business operations. In addition to their traditional services, they now offer specialized restoration drycleaning for garments affected by fire, smoke, and water damage.

For more information about Kelly's Dry Cleaners' fire damage and water damage restoration services, please visit them at and .

Media Contact

Company Name: Kelly's Dry Cleaners

Contact Person: Scott Kelly

Email: Send Email

Phone: 505-564-3333

Address: 2814 E 20th St

City: Farmington

State: New Mexico

Country: United States

Website:

