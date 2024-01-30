New Home Star Donates $115,730 To Nonprofits Nationwide In 2023

(MENAFN- GetNews) Setting a New Standard: New Home Star, the Nation's Leading New Home Sales and Marketing Firm, Proudly Supports 46 Charities Nationwide with $115,730 in Donations and +1,000 Volunteer Hours for 2023



Chicago-based new home sales and marketing company donates over $115,000 and 1000 volunteer hours to 46 charities nationwide as part of annual company philanthropy effort

New Home Star, a leading real estate sales and marketing firm with over 500 employees, proudly announces that it has donated a total of $115,730 to 45 nonprofits across the United States as part of its Giving Every Moment (GEM) Initiatives, one of three charity outreach programs, throughout 2023. With over 500 employees in 28 markets across the U.S., New Home Star is among the most influential new home sales and marketing companies in the country with an unwavering commitment to giving back.

"At New Home Star, we do not want just to sell homes. We strive to leave a lasting impact in local communities," says David Rice, Founder of New Home Star. "We encourage our teams to give in meaningful ways through providing resources for our teams nationwide. Giving, personally, is something I hold dear to my heart, and watching teams impact their local communities is a matter we look forward to continuing and increasing for years to come."

The company's dedication to giving back is deeply ingrained in its core values, and this commitment was manifested through team members nationwide who worked together to prioritize multiple means of service, leaving a positive impact on their communities.

This year, New Home Star collaborated with 45 organizations that personally resonated with employees and directly impacted their communities. These organizations include A Mom's Helping Hand, Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude, Toys for Tots, and many more.

"We believe in partnering with organizations that not only resonate with our employees but also make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve," says Rice.

In 2023, it was extremely important to the company to give back to deserving organizations of all sizes, from local community food banks to major organizations like the Special Olympics. As part of the company's unique company culture, community stewardship and volunteerism are key values and team members are encouraged to volunteer in their communities throughout the year.

"This year's fundraising and volunteer contribution sets a new record for our team, and we're very proud of the efforts of those who volunteered their time and resources to contribute to the success of these initiatives," Rice said.

The list of organizations reflects the diverse range of causes and communities that New Home Star has supported throughout the year.

List of Organizations New Home Star Supported in 2023:

New Home Star expresses gratitude to all team members who contributed to these initiatives and looks forward to continuing its mission of making a positive impact in local communities in the coming years.

For more information about New Home Star or to request additional images or an interview with CEO David Rice, contact Melissa Rein Lively with TBCPR.

About New Home Star

Founded by David Rice in 2008, New Home Star is the nation's preeminent new home sales management firm with a vision to leverage technology and top sales talent to drive smart sales processes. With over 500 employees nationwide, the company recruits, develops, and manage elite sales teams for builders across North America, giving their customers time back to focus on what they like to do: building the best new homes.

