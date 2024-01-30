Mightycall Is Launching Its New SIP Trunking Service

(MENAFN- GetNews)

MightyCall is excited to announce the launch of its new SIP Trunking service , a long-awaited solution for call center operations. On top of its extensive feature list , it now allows clients to connect their Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems to the internet instead of traditional phone lines.

The new MightyCall's SIP Trunking feature offers a range of benefits:



High-volume call handling: Ideal for call centers with high call activity, enabling efficient management of multiple calls through a single trunk.

Flexible call capacity scaling: Easily adjust call capacity during peak periods or promotional campaigns without needing additional physical lines.

Superior call quality: Provides clear voice quality, essential for professional customer interactions.

Continuity in case of disruptions: Guarantees ongoing operations by enabling rapid call rerouting during emergencies.

Simplified network and infrastructure: Reduces the complexity of maintaining separate voice and data networks.

Integration with current technology: Compatible with existing VoIP systems and CRM software, enhancing operational efficiency. Advanced call routing and management: Features like IVR systems and effective queue management are crucial for efficient call center operations.



For companies handling a large volume of calls, MightyCall's SIP Trunking is an excellent solution for maintaining consistent communication.

For more details, visit MightyCall's website .

About MightyCall:

MightyCall presents innovative SIP Trunking solutions designed to modernize call center communications. Our services are cutting-edge, easy to set up, and priced affordably, meeting the diverse needs of various businesses.



