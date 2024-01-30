Beyond Behavior Consulting Helping People Make Lasting Behavioral Changes

(MENAFN- GetNews) Beyond Behavior Consulting is a premier consulting firm offering bespoke behavior consultation, advocacy, and supervision services. The company is owned and helmed by Laurice Seely M.S. BCBA, an experienced board-certified behavior analyst.

A projection of actions toward others and reflection of thoughts and beliefs, behaviors quickly evolve into habits. Knowing that behavioral patterns largely dictate how people think, act, and live, Beyond Behavior Consulting offers an eclectic suite of services to individuals seeking to teach a broad spectrum of skills and achieve more in life. Beyond Behavior Consulting is led by an expert in behavior analysis, Laurice Seely M.S. BCBA.



The focal point of Beyond Behavior Consulting lies in the ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy – a science-backed approach with a diverse range of potential applications designed to teach and improve core social skills, executive functions, communication, and academic performance.



Personal experience and struggles with executive functions throughout her formative years, raising a child with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and extensive academic pursuits of knowledge have enabled Seely to efficiently help others in understanding and overcoming such issues. She holds a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Psychology, a Master's Degree of Science in School Psychology, a Graduate Certificate in Applied Behavior Analysis, and 15 years of experience

in Applied Behavior Analysis.



As one of the most qualified experts in the field, Laurice noted that a personal approach, real-life interactions, and experience are the key to efficient, life-changing ABA therapy, stating:

“I understand the challenges of navigating ADHD, both as a parent of a child with ADHD and as an adult managing ADHD myself. The good news is that I specialize in working with both adults and children with ADHD,” said Laurice Seely M.S., BCBA.



Beyond Behavior Consulting offers comprehensive ADHD consultation services and is built upon the pillars of Special Education Advocacy. Seely and her team strive to empower parents with the skills and knowledge required to cater to all the needs of children and teens with executive function disorders and help them navigate educational systems via individualized, bespoke support services.



More information about Beyond Behavior Consulting is available on the company's official website .

