Against All Odds, Disabled Filmmaker Launches Gofundme For Vital Video Editing Equipment

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Steven Berkani celebrating the release of his very first short film that he edited together. The film was written and directed by Kelli Turner.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Steven Berkani's world has consisted of wheelchairs and leg braces since birth. Cerebral palsy has rendered his body disabled, but his creative spirit remains unhindered. Steven became enamored with the art of filmmaking as a child. He marveled at how editing and cinematography blended to engage audiences. But financial difficulties threaten to derail his dreams. Now Berkani is turning to GoFundMe, hoping generous supporters will empower his inspiring journey.

Filmmaking Dreams Driven Solely by His Chin

From childhood, Berkani independently taught himself video editing, using his chin to control a touchpad attached to his wheelchair. He started by making family movies then progressed to public service announcements and short films on issues like texting while driving and bullying - directing and editing them all with his chin. "I was fascinated with how movies were made. I learned on my own," said Berkani.

His ultimate dream is to write, edit a major feature film, and to learn more about directing. It's his dream to be on the set of a Hollywood production, which as of now he has not done. When Steven learned that a racing movie starring Brad Pitt was filming in town, he wanted nothing more than to spend a day on set as the crew filmed scenes. It is currently in production in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and it follows a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor and team with a younger driver. He is trying to get connected with the production to make this dream a reality.

GoFundMe Campaign Seeks Support So Cameras Can Keep Rolling

Berkani's campaign aims to raise donations for a MacBook Pro laptop and portable editing system, allowing him to create films while lying down. This accommodation is necessary due to his disability.

Achieving total editing self-sufficiency would empower Berkani to devote more energy toward directing. By funding his GoFundMe drive, caring donors can ensure barriers don't stand in the way of this creative changemaker fulfilling his potential.

“Anything is possible if you believe in yourself,” said Berkani.

He Yearns to Direct an Inspiring Feature Film

Once he obtains editing independence, Berkani wants to direct an inspirational feature film focused on creating positive change.

"I want to produce films that move people while bringing awareness to important issues," he said.

Berkani has posted his PSAs and short films on his YouTube pag . To contribute to his drive, visit

Media Contact

Company Name: Overnight Publicity

Contact Person: Overnight PR

Email: Send Email

Phone: 877-677-7790

Country: United States

Website: overnightpublicity

