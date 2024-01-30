Best Holistic Life Magazine Unveils The Mind Whisperer, Dawna Campbell, As January Cover Girl And “Female Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024”

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Best Holistic Life Magazine proudly reveals Dawna Campbell, renowned as The Mind Whisperer, as the distinguished January Cover Girl and recipient of the esteemed "Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2024" award. This recognition highlights her groundbreaking contributions to finance, personal development, and holistic living, showcased in her must-read cover story, "Embrace the 7 Sizzling Money Secrets for Success.”

Dawna Campbell, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate in Finance and Marketing, boasts an extensive career spanning over a decade as a Financial Advisor and Managing Principal of a National Investment Firm, overseeing assets exceeding $500 million. Presently, she serves as the CEO and Founder of The Healing Heart, Inc., extending life-changing services globally.

Acknowledged as a #1 international best-selling author, her influential book, "Financially Fit: Living the Secrets to an Abundant and Prosperous Life, " solidifies her status. Dawna's contributions extend to works like "Cracking the Rich Code," collaborating with luminaries such as Tony Robbins, Jim Britt, and Kevin Harrington. A regular contributor to Best Holistic Life Magazine and Your Success E-Magazine, her insights have been featured in over 110 media outlets globally, reaching an audience surpassing 85 million.

Dawna's distinctive approach, seamlessly blending the realms of money and finance with energy healing, has led her to share stages with prominent figures like Sharon Lechter, Mark Victor Hansen, Dr. Joe Vitale, Lisa Nichols, and Bill Walsh. In her role as the Director of Training with The Mentors Studio, she mentors and guides on a global scale.

Her holistic journey involves studying physics, brain wave patterns, metaphysics, and meditation in an Ashram, coupled with learning from esoteric healers worldwide. As a first-degree Kriya initiate in the lineage of Lahiri Mahasaya, Dawna possesses profound healing abilities.

Leading an international private practice and the Financially Fit Transformation program , Dawna conducts transformative workshops and retreats. Her dual expertise empowers entrepreneurs to achieve remarkable financial growth by addressing subconscious blocks.

Best Holistic Life Magazine is honored to showcase Dawna Campbell as the January Cover Girl and acknowledge her as the Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2024. With a commitment to creating a world where everyone can thrive, Dawna's 25 years of professional experience continue to inspire and facilitate personal and financial empowerment worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: Best Holistic Life Magazine

Contact Person: Jana Short Editor-and-chief

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

