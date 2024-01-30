India In 2024, There’S Never Been A Better Time For International Students And Universities, Says Edvisory.In

(MENAFN- GetNews) As India launched its new education policy (NEP) in 2020, a lot has changed over the past 3 years setting the stage for an even brighter future. With Deakin University setting its foot on Indian soil with their own campus, Will others follow the cue?

With almost a million outgoing students to study abroad, as against merely 50,000 international incoming students in 2023, Will India ever be able to enlist itself amongst the world's favorite study abroad destinations?

"I certainly think so. The time for India has arrived. With world class institutions like IIMs, IITs, IISC, NIFT etc., India was always ready for the world but it lacked the infrastructure, jobs, educational and cultural exchanges, students sought. With NEP 2020 , country has set foot in the right direction," says, Prayag Raj Tripathi, founder of innovative edtech platform 'Edvisory' . He adds, "With the arrival of Deakin University at GIFT city in Gujarat, the project seems to be working in the right direction. Several foreign varsities have already committed an Indian campus in 2024 and onwards. An exciting future awaits Indian students and education system."

While the goal behind NEP 2020 is to revive the decades old education system of the country, its major highlights are to offer the following:

Reforms in School Education

Reforms in Higher Education

Holistic and Multidisciplinary education

Early Childhood Care and Education

Integration of Technology (AI)

Reforms in Assessment

Medium of Instruction (multilingual)

Training of Teaching Staff

One of the key focusses of NEP 2020 was to allow foreign varsities to set up their own campuses in India, hiring their own faculty and recruiting Indian students to enrol in their designed courses. 2 years after the NEP launch, prominent Australian university, Deakin university announced its India campus.



“Deakin was the first international university to establish its presence in India in 1994, and since then, through innovative collaborations across research, education and training, we have forged a bond based on commitment, excellence, trust and transparency,” Professor Ian Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University

In the January of 2024, they inaugurated their Indian campus and opened doors for 13,000+ Business schools and 28,000+ universities worldwide, to enter India.

The rise in demand of Indian students has seen a surge since early 2000's, with countries like Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, UK, France offering specially designed courses to focus on Indians, including change in policies. Whether it was the inclusion of several management subjects under STEM category in the US, no cap on visas and work permits by Canada or 5 years of alumni visa by France to all post graduate students in France from India. After all, the impact of Indian students is pegged to be more than $70 bn on global economy by 2025 .

"I strongly believe, India's greatest export is Indians," says Prayag who is also a France Alumnus, and a strong believer of internationalization of Indian students and its education system.

