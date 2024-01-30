Have A Hair Transplant Without Anyone Knowing

(MENAFN- GetNews) Celebrity Hair Transplant Revealed!

As a person ages, their appearance starts to change, and this can include the loss of hair on the scalp. The formation of balding areas can lead a person to consider a hair transplant, but they often do not want others to know they had surgical hair restoration. Patients now have the opportunity to keep their hair transplant anonymous thanks to Celebrity Hair Transplant by Dr. Parsa Mohebi.

Celebrity Hair Transplant - Almost Undetectable to the Naked Eye

According to Dr. Parsa Mohebi, a board-certified hair transplant surgeon based in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, he pioneered and perfected Celebrity Hair Transplant to give both celebrities and other patients a chance to enjoy an improved hairline with little detectability and minimal downtime after the procedure.“Being based in Los Angeles, many of our clients are part of the entertainment industry where their appearance matters at all times. This non-shaven-FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) makes the hair restoration surgery more efficient by eliminating the need for the surgeon to trim or shave either the donor area or the recipient area on the scalp.

Since there is no need to trim or shave hair before the surgery, patients can come into the surgery wearing a long hairstyle. In addition, they can wear the same hairstyle when they leave the office so their hair will look the same to others after having Celebrity Hair Transplant surgery.

Dr. Mohebi said there is little pain after the surgery as well as no visible scars and an even distribution of hair grafts placed in the donor area. Plus, the minimal amount of downtime means the patient can continue working without the disruption of an extended recovery period.

Celebrity Hair Transplant - How to Know if You are an Ideal Candidate

When it comes to determining if a person is an ideal candidate for the surgery, Dr. Mohebi said,“The first step is to contact our office to schedule a consultation appointment. Our expert team of hair restoration surgeons will examine the scalp of the patient to determine if the person is an ideal candidate for this innovative procedure. We also walk the patient through the entire hair transplant process so they will know exactly what to expect before, during, and after the surgery.”

The days of obvious hair transplants are long gone and the arrival of hair restoration surgery that is virtually undetectable is here. The future of hair transplant surgery is known as Celebrity Hair Transplant by Dr. Parsa Mohebi.

Media Contact

Company Name: Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration

Contact Person: Derek Helm

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

