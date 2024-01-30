Boca Raton Yacht Management Services Provides Top Maintenance And Scheduled Management Tasks

(MENAFN- GetNews) Oceanic Yacht Management is characterized by exclusive, boutique style and utmost attention to detail. The company is South Florida's most prestigious and desirable yacht management service.

Oceanic Yacht Management and Thomas Pearce are pleased to announce that the Boca Raton yacht management services

are recognized by its boutique, exclusive style and attention to detail. The one thing that matters most is peace of mind for clients. Oceanic Yacht Management provides the highest levels of maintenance and scheduled management services to ensure that whether the client is home and ready to use the boat or is away, everything is handled correctly. This practice allows customers to spend less time worrying about upkeep and more time enjoying the best of what the vessel has to offer when performing at optimal levels.

First founded in 1978 as Blue Water Yacht Service, Oceanic Yacht Management combines an old-fashioned craftsman approach to yachting maintenance and services with a fresh perspective that accommodates the needs of discerning yacht owners today. This viewpoint means that no matter the needs or expectations, the team will exceed them. The professionals oversee interior detailing and boat cleaning services in South Florida. OYM provides exceptional service from its beautiful Deerfield Beach, FL, location. The team offers a comprehensive range of marine vessel boat cleaning services and detailing. The team does meticulous interior and exterior detailing and expert gel-coat restoration, surface waxing, and teak deck services. All the South Florida yacht-related services are provided.

What sets Oceanic Yacht Management apart is the deep-rooted commitment to quality. The knowledgeable staff is well-versed in the latest industry techniques and products, ensuring they deliver nothing short of excellence. The detailing crew takes pride in their meticulous application technique, as well as their unwavering work ethic, which serves as the foundation of Oceanic Yacht Management.

Additional details are available at

The company knows firsthand the significance of being at the forefront of yacht maintenance. It is not just about washing or polishing; it is about forging a bond with each vessel and the clients. The company takes preventive measures, paying attention to even the tiniest imperfections, staying one step ahead, and anticipating and resolving issues before they escalate. With a meticulous eye for detail, every boat is always in show-ready condition, starting with an impeccable washdown.

The vessel exterior detailing services are integral to the OYM management program. The professionals uphold the highest standards, using only the finest quality products. Yacht owners can learn more about the differences and discover how genuine dedication makes a difference in yacht maintenance. The comprehensive yacht management program was designed to ensure the vessel is in optimal condition and ready for enjoyment. The dedicated team schedules interval service conducts thorough systems and fluids checks and offers customers regular updates on the status of all activities.

The dedicated team goes above and beyond to schedule interval service meticulously, perform thorough systems checks and air conditioner filters, monitor fluid levels, and maintain comprehensive service records for the vessel during yacht maintenance. The pros prioritize communication and keep customers informed every step of the way, providing regular updates on service schedules and the presence of the team and service companies aboard the boat. Rest assured that the owner's peace of mind is the paramount concern. With the comprehensive yacht management program, OYM has designed every aspect to exceed expectations.



The exterior services include teak deck care, a full washdown and dry, windshield cleaning, bottom cleaning, wax and ceramic coating, vinyl conditioning, polish, stainless and anodizing, and corrosion prevention. The captain's services range from exciting new boat deliveries and introductions to unforgettable short-term trips. The dedicated captains are ready to provide a safe and reliable transportation experience so customers can relax and embrace a carefree day on the water filled with joy and unforgettable memories.

Oceanic Yacht Management is committed to exceptional service, attention to detail, and the highest standards of products and performance. Decades of experience and a dedicated staff promise satisfaction. The South Florida team of yacht care services provides interior and exterior detailing and captain services.



