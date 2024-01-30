Tiny Smiles Launches A New U-Shaped Toothbrush Called The Donut Brush

(MENAFN- GetNews) This kids' toothbrush alternative is taking over the dental care industry, making teeth brushing fun, fast, effective, and easy for the little ones

Tiny Smiles has crafted a kids' toothbrush that encourages independent teeth brushing for kids two years and older. Fondly called the Donut Brush, this creation by Tiny Smiles offers a kids' toothbrush alternative that is slowly taking over the dental care industry.

With its unique u-shaped design, the Donut Brush makes teeth brushing fun, fast, effective, and easy for kids. It features soft food grade silicone bristles that are safe for kids. With the Donut Brush, all teeth are effectively cleaned at once, even the hard-to-reach molars in the back. In fact, the Donut Brush is also safe to use on braces and other dental work.

Tiny Smiles made sure that the Donut Brush is suitable for all children who are just learning to brush their teeth and for children who have difficulties maintaining good oral health. It is easy to use, safe, and very practical. Of course, kids won't need to use The Donut Brush forever. Through the Donut Brush, the Tiny Smiles team is hoping to stimulate a child's interest in teeth brushing and promoting healthy habits for the future.

All Tiny Smiles products are clinically backed, and guaranteed safe to use following advanced safety requirements.

About Tiny Smiles

Tiny Smiles is the company behind Donut Brush, a thoughtfully crafted toothbrush specifically designed to instill proper brushing habits in children and foster excellent oral health.

