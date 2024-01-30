An Enchanting Ode To The Beauty Of Modern Love – Novel Romance Unveils Captivating New Single ‘Travis And Taylor’

(MENAFN- GetNews) Swifties take note as Novel Romance mesmerizes all with an immersive melody that revisits the romance of icons Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Novel Romance, a pop band with an international twist, has captivated audiences with their heartfelt tunes and cross-cultural collaboration. Released on January 8th, 2024, their latest single,“Travis and Taylor,” weaves a lyrical journey through the unexpected yet enchanting pairing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Brent Malnack, the creative force behind Novel Romance, wrote the song during the Argentina leg of Taylor Swift's tour. Moved by the romance between Swift and Kelce, Malnack channels his optimism for the couple's longevity into the heartfelt verses of“Travis and Taylor.” The song reflects the universal appeal of love stories, transcending geographical boundaries.

Novel Romance's unique charm lies not only in their music but in the cross-continental collaboration that defines the band. With two members based in Omaha, Nebraska, and two in Argentina, including Lucy R. and Andres Blanco, the band seamlessly brings together talent from separate hemispheres. Despite the physical distance, the members share a common vision and passion for creating modern, well-produced love songs.

“Travis and Taylor” is not just a celebration of an unexpected romance - it reflects the band's unique ability to craft relatable and enchanting melodies. The echoes of cheers and the shimmer of stadium lights come alive through Novel Romance's uplifting sound, inviting fans to stream the single on all major platforms.

Beyond their latest release, Novel Romance has already left a mark in the music industry with

“Tell Me,”

earning recognition in the“Talent is Timeless” song competition. The band dreams of uniting in person to celebrate their music and shared success, showcasing their dedication to creating memorable compositions.

Novel Romance continue to astound audiences with their timeless ability to craft touching musical compositions that have the enduring power of music to connect hearts across continents.

“Travis and Taylor” serves as a passionate story of love, inviting Swifties to immerse themselves in the magic of possibility and the enduring strength of love!

Stream“Travis and Taylor” and relive the beautiful, passionate, and story tale love of two beloved icons! For interviews, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact ...

ABOUT

Brent Malnack and his wife Mars Booth, the driving forces behind Novel Romance- an international pop sensation- have an extensive history in the music scene. From owning a live music venue to hosting a live streaming show during the pandemic, they have demonstrated unwavering support for fellow musicians. Their experience culminates in the creation of Novel Romance, a project that began with local musician friends and expanded to include collaborators from Argentina.

With an impressive musical background, Brent Malnack has been a lifelong musician, achieving success in the 1980s with the Modern Day Scenics. His career in the software development industry didn't deter his passion for music, as evidenced by his involvement in various projects over the years.

LINKS

Facebook:



Twitter:



YouTube:

@livefrommarshouse8888

Spotify:



Media Contact

Company Name: Novel Romance

Contact Person: Brent Malnack

Email: Send Email

Phone: 14026800569

Address: 17229 Seward Street

City: Omaha

State: Nebraska

Country: United States

Website:

