How Much Auto Insurance Do People Need?

(MENAFN- GetNews) If one is on a tight budget, it can be challenging to figure out how much coverage is needed when buying

auto insurance . Most states require a certain amount of liability insurance, but other types of coverage may also be necessary or desired. Finding a balance between cost and protection is crucial.

Determining the Required Amount of Auto Insurance

There is no clear answer to the question of how much auto insurance one needs. Most states have a minimum level of liability insurance that must be obtained for the bare minimum coverage. In some states, it can be as low as $10,000 per person, $20,000 per accident for injuries, and $10,000 for damage to property, usually represented as 10/20/10 when seeking a policy. Insurance experts, however, recommend having at least $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident for injuries, and $100,000 for damage to property (100/300/100). Certain areas or financed car purchases may require additional types of coverage, leaving individuals with limited options in choosing coverage levels.

Types of Auto Insurance Coverage Required

The following coverages may or may not be required, depending on the location and whether there is a loan on the car.

Insurance for Liability

Liability protection consists of two parts: protection against bodily injury and protection against property damage. This coverage helps pay for costs incurred when causing harm or damaging property while driving. New Hampshire is the only state that doesn't mandate liability insurance. To forgo liability insurance, individuals must demonstrate the ability to cover the associated costs independently. The maximum liability coverage provided by most auto policies is $300,000 or $500,000. Additional coverage can be obtained through a personal liability umbrella policy.

Collision and Comprehensive Coverage

Collision coverage assists in paying for damage caused in accidents, while comprehensive protection covers theft or damage caused by various factors. While these coverages are usually necessary for financed vehicles to protect the lender's investment, they are not required by state law. The coverage amount is determined by the car's value, but individuals can choose a deductible, typically ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Coverage for Uninsured and Underinsured Drivers

In certain states, this protection covers medical bills and car repairs when an accident is caused by a driver without insurance or insufficient coverage. Not all states require these coverages, and some may mandate only one. However, they offer peace of mind in uncontrollable situations.

Coverage for Medical Bills or Protection Against Injuries

Medical payment coverage and Personal Injury Protection (PIP) help pay for medical bills and additional expenses in the event of injury. Coverage typically ends at $10,000, though this can vary by state.

Optional Auto Insurance Coverage Types

Some coverages may or may not be optional, depending on individual situations. Depending on the chosen insurance company, additional coverage options may include:



Mechanical breakdown coverage, assisting in car repairs for newer vehicles with a deductible.

Disappearing deductible coverage, reducing the deductible annually or per policy period for accident-free periods.

Rental reimbursement coverage, paying for a rental car after a claim up to a daily limit for a specific duration. Towing and labor coverage, helping with costs related to roadside assistance.

Penalties for Driving Without Auto Insurance

Various states impose different penalties for driving without insurance, ranging from fines of $100 to $5,000 to the loss of a license or registration. Consequences may include car seizure, license plate removal, point additions to records, or an SR-22 form requirement. SR-22 filings may result in increased insurance rates due to the perceived high-risk nature of drivers with such filings. In extreme cases, imprisonment for up to a year is possible in certain states.

Choosing the Right Auto Insurance

Before deciding on the appropriate amount of auto insurance, several considerations can be taken into account:



Assessing personal savings to determine coverage needs based on the available emergency fund.

Understanding state and lender minimums for liability, collision, comprehensive, and other required coverages.

Reviewing the budget to find a balance between desired coverage and financial constraints.

Considering the age and value of the vehicle when deciding on the necessity of certain coverages. Valuing peace of mind and acknowledging the importance of stress reduction, potentially justifying higher insurance costs.

In conclusion, navigating the complexities of auto insurance requires a thoughtful assessment of individual circumstances, regulatory requirements, and personal risk tolerance. Taking the time to understand these factors can lead to informed decisions that strike the right balance between protection and affordability.



