‘Ageless Las Vegas’ Opens At Caesars Palace

(MENAFN- GetNews) Women-Owned, Women-Run Luxurious New Facility Led By Aesthetic Specialist Reva Sumner Will Be Preeminent Destination For MedSpa and IV Hydration

Ageless Las Vegas, a women-owned and women-led medical spa, is opening its doors as the exclusive IV therapy and hydration services provider for Caesars Resorts. The spa is located next to Augustus Tower inside the iconic Caesars Palace and is poised to deliver unparalleled wellness experiences to guests.

Designed by Emmy Award-winning Hollywood Art Director Scott Storey, Ageless Las Vegas showcases a vibrant and welcoming interior that reflects the sophistication of the city. The spa provides a luxurious haven for those seeking respite from the bustle of the city, offering an array of cutting-edge treatments and therapies for clients looking to rejuvenate both mind and body.

Leading this venture is Reva Sumner, one of the first aesthetic nurses in the city. She will serve as the spa's brand ambassador and guide the expansion of its operations. Ms. Sumner brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having played a pivotal role in the success of numerous aesthetic procedures.

“We've envisioned Ageless Las Vegas as the ultimate med spa experience for a clientele that expects the very finest in IV, hydration, and other exceptional treatment options,” said COO Rio Alabastro.“To accomplish this, we're fortunate to be led by Reva Sumner, an expert in these treatments and a fixture in the Las Vegas health and wellness community.”

Joining Ms. Sumner in leading the med spa operations is Ms. Zarah Gaerlan, a highly accomplished clinical director, Nurse Practitioner Aesthetic Master Injector, and instructor at one of Nevada's premier aesthetic medicine schools. Together, they form a dynamic team committed to delivering exceptional aesthetic results.

