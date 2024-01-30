“Forever Ted” Unveils A Chilling Tale Of Obsession And Deceit – Pre-Order Now Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Author Charles Mahoney presents a dark novel that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality.

True crime enthusiast and author Charles Mahoney is set to send shivers down readers' spines with the upcoming release of "Forever Ted," a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the darkest realms and most forbidden corners of the human psyche and the consequences of emulating a killer. Available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle, this frightening novel is poised to captivate audiences with its masterfully woven tapestry of suspense.

"Forever Ted" introduces readers to the enigmatic teenage protagonist, Dax Detrick, whose obsession takes him on a descent into darkness where it is difficult to tell what is real and what are the illusions and hallucinations of a mind gone wrong. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the Northern Idaho town of Cedar Arch, where Detective Torrey Thompson is tasked with investigating a series of heinous crimes echoing the infamous figure of Ted Bundy. Thompson's relentless pursuit of the truth unveils a twisted tapestry of secrets and lies, leading readers on a journey equal parts unease, mystery, and entertainment.

Mahoney, known for his debut novel "Story of The Ghost" in 2014, is already earning praise from the novel's review copies. Fellow author Jessica Ryn commented on his latest work, "Fabulously written! What a great narrative voice, and so many chilling lines, as well as some that made me chuckle. Elegant, economic prose and such a clever concept."

"Forever Ted" steps outside the box of a typical crime story with its chilling exploration of the delusion and descent taking place in the mind of a monster. Set against the backdrop of real-life events in 1988, as the countdown clock ticks towards the execution of Ted Bundy, readers will be drawn into a web of obsession, where boundaries are shattered, and the pursuit of notoriety becomes an all-consuming mission.

"Forever Ted" is slated for release in March. The countdown to this spine-chilling read has begun, promising an unforgettable experience for true crime enthusiasts and mystery readers alike.

To pre-order on Amazon, visit .

About Charles Mahoney

Forever Ted is Charles Mahoney's second novel, following his literary debut with Story of The Ghost in 2014.

