Awaken Consulting Services Leads Brainspotting Training For Aspiring Mental Health Professionals In India

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Dwayne Hills for D Hills Photography + Motion"Indian-born psychotherapist Mariya Javed-Payne, LICSW, takes brainspotting training to India for the second time.

Bloomington, Minn. - Mariya Javed-Payne MSW, LICSW, LADC and International Brainspotting Trainer through Awaken Consulting Service is preparing to lead the second online Brainspotting training for mental health professionals in India on Feb. 3-11. Through this training program, Javed-Payne aims to further introduce Brainspotting to India and deepen the ever-growing conversation on mental health.



“Brainspotting is a wonderful modality that I believe Indian mental health professionals and individuals needing mental health support will find accessible and culturally attuned,” says Javed-Payne.“We have built a wonderful community of Indian Brainspotting clinicians and are hoping to spread the message far and wide so that the people of India can have access to this tool.”



Brainspotting

Known for her expertise in treating PTSD and addictions, Javed-Payne is dedicated to advancing the global understanding and usage of somatic and embodied psychotherapy. Brainspotting, a therapeutic approach she has successfully applied to her practice, Awaken Consulting Services, focuses on the connection between the eyes, brain, and body, providing a particular, integrative and successful method for addressing trauma and encouraging emotional healing.

Brainspotting is a tool for people struggling with trauma, emotional and physical pain, and other challenging symptoms. This therapy method taps into eye positions, called brainspots, to help process deep-seated issues, and offers containment through neurobiological and relational attunement from a trained clinician as well as with the use of BioLateral sound, which can help the brain to reprocess difficult memories with more ease.

Online Training Series



Throughout the training, participants will learn to understand the theory and application of Brainspotting from the client and clinician's perspective, through didactic learning as well as experiential processing.



This training series will offer mental health professionals based in India the opportunity to increase their knowledge of Brainspotting and strengthen their skills alongside professionals such as Javed-Payne. Participants will gain valuable insights into the neurobiology of the brain, as well as the science of safety and how the body perceives trauma and threats. This training will provide them with the advanced skills and knowledge necessary to tackle various psychological challenges that people struggle with.



This training and initiative reflects Javed-Payne's larger goal of spreading mental health awareness and equipping professionals worldwide with practical and effective therapeutic tools. As a leader in the field, her passion for education continues to make a positive and lasting impact on the global mental health community.

To learn more please visit:



About Mariya Javed-Payne, Founder and CEO of Awaken Consulting Services

As featured in USA Today , Yahoo News and The Messenger , Mariya Javed-Payne is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC) and International Brainspotting Trainer, with a passion for somatic psychotherapy and deep healing. With 14 years of experience in the mental health field, she has become a leading expert in Brainspotting, a therapeutic approach that focuses on the connection between the mind and body to facilitate healing. Javed-Payne is dedicated to advancing the field of mental health through direct client offerings, education, training, and advocacy, and hosts trainings on a variety of topics for mental health professionals worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter PR

Contact Person: Anna Kate Womack

Email: Send Email

Address: 1275 E Robinson Street

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR

