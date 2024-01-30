Procolored February Engagement Activity Is Here: Share-To-Win Contest

(MENAFN- GetNews)





As we bid farewell to January, the excitement at Procolored doesn't fade – it only gets bigger! Get ready for our thrilling February event, a perfect blend of storytelling, creativity, and rewarding experiences. This is not just an event; it's a celebration of your entrepreneurial spirit and a chance to showcase how Procolored has revolutionized your printing business.

Event Duration and Spectacular Rewards

Mark your calendars! From February 1st to February 29th, UTC-5 Eastern Standard Time, join us in an event filled with opportunities and impressive rewards. We're talking about prizes worth $2899, $500, $300, $200, and $30! Keep reading to find out how you can grab the highest reward.

How to Participate? Activity Steps Unveiled

as below Round One is the“Share” part, the stories will be collected and shared by participants from 1st

Feb

till 17th-Feb, and Round Two is the“Vote the winner” part, everyone can vote for their favourite stories on meta from 20th-Feb till 29th-Feb. The final lucky winners will be announced on March 4th.

Round One: Sharing Your Business Journey (Feb 1st - Feb 17th)

We invite you to share your unique business stories with Procolored. Your journey, your milestones – we want to hear it all. Whether it's about your first business order, your experiences with Procolored printers, or any significant changes our products have brought to your life, your story matters.

Here's 3 steps of the share-to-win event:

Step1: Post your story on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok.

Step2:

Don't forget to add the hashtag #Procolored to your post.

Step3: Engage your audience! The more likes and comments, the better your chances.

Reward Announcement:

On February 19th, we will announce the four winners of Round One. The posts with the most likes or comments on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok will each receive a $200 gift card, valid for all orders on Procolored.

Round Two: Meta( Facebook )

Vote - The Best Business Story (Feb 20th - Feb 29th)

The excitement continues with Round Two, where the top four stories from Round One will be presented in a Facebook vote. Voting starts at 00:00 on February 20th and ends at 12:00 midnight on February 29th. Participate as a contender or support your favorite story – the choice is yours!

The Final Winners Announcement:

March 1st is the day! We will announce the top three stories with the most votes. But that's not all – on March 4th, it's reward time!









Prizes for Round Two:

1. Facebook Top-voted 1: A brand new Procolored printer valued at $2899.

2. Facebook Top-voted 2: A $500 gift card, valid for all orders on Procolored.

3. Facebook Top-voted 3: A $300 gift card, valid for all orders on Procolored.

4. And don't worry if you don't win a top prize–all other participants will receive a $30 gift card, valid for all orders on Procolored

This February, let's celebrate the stories that make our business community vibrant and diverse. Share your journey, connect with others, and who knows–you might just be the one walking away with the top reward! Join the Procolored February Event and let's make this month unforgettable.

Join the Fun!

