PPS From Durham Unveils Highly Anticipated Album “Eriaz~” And Set To Perform Live At Coast2coast In Atlanta

Durham, NC - January 29, 2024 - Renowned hip-hop artist PPS From Durham is set to take the stage at Coast2Coast in Atlanta on January 28th, 2024, to celebrate the release of his much-anticipated album, "Eriaz~." Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this momentous occasion, as PPS From Durham gears up to deliver an electrifying performance showcasing tracks from his latest project.

With "Eriaz~," PPS From Durham continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of lyricism, storytelling, and innovative soundscapes. The album serves as a testament to his artistic evolution, featuring a diverse range of tracks that delve into personal experiences, social commentary, and introspection into his personal journey. From hard-hitting anthems to soulful melodies, "Eriaz~" offers something for every listener, further solidifying PPS From Durham's position as a trailblazer in the hip-hop scene.

Patiently Pushing Success, or“PPS”, was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina and went to high schools in both Durham and Garner, where he excelled on the football field as well as the band.

A family-oriented man of faith, PPS From Durham is a unique lyrical talent not seen in many years in the North Carolina hiphop scene.

"I poured my heart and soul into 'Eriaz~,' and I'm beyond excited to finally share it with the world," said PPS From Durham. "This album is dedicated to PPS From Durham's late friend Zaire. It represents him & his personality because of how different & diverse it is.

That was Zaire."

PPS From Durham's performance at Coast2Coast promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, as he brings the energy and passion of "Eriaz~" to the stage. Fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, infectious beats, and a celebration of hip-hop culture.

"Eriaz~" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Don't miss your chance to experience PPS From Durham live in concert at Coast2Coast in Atlanta on January 28th, 2024. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure yours today!

