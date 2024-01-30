Feedance Unveils Innovative Global Service For Feed Optimization, Empowering Brands With Creative Marketing Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) Revolutionary SaaS platform enhances digital marketing efficiency and campaign performance.

In a groundbreaking announcement, Feedance , a rising Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has introduced a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize digital marketing strategies, optimize budgets, and elevate brands through feed optimization worldwide. The excitement surrounding the new platform is high and rising.

"Feedance is on its way to becoming an important creative production and media intelligence tool that attracts the attention of many customers on a global scale," commented co-founder of the company Cagdas Polat.

According to the platform, Feedance brings a game-changing approach to digital marketing, offering brands a comprehensive solution to optimize their product catalogs and drive effective campaigns. Focused on sectors such as e-commerce, travel, and fintech, Feedance redefines how brands manage product catalogs and creative content through feed optimization.

At the core of Feedance's innovation is the seamless optimization and enrichment of product catalogs. The platform effortlessly designs automatic video, HTML5, or static banners from product images, integrating them into catalogs within seconds. This unique solution, integrated with over 200 channels, enables brands to achieve superior results globally, emphasizing the importance of feed optimization.

The Feedance Creative Suite also stands out with its tailor-made templates catering to various industry needs. These templates include diverse creative content such as static banners, video content, and HTML5 banners, all optimized for feed efficiency. The time and effort saved through these templates enable brands to establish a unique and compelling online presence through feed optimization.

The customer response to using the platform has been passionate. Digital Marketing Professional Sevval Surmeli recently praised Feedance's efficiency, remarking, "With the product visual template function designed for our brand, we completed visual production processes for thousands of products in just a few hours. Proper creative optimization led to a 25% increase in CTR during Black Friday campaigns, showcasing the impact of feed optimization."

Global Collaboration and Success Cases

Feedance has collaborated with renowned brands like Note Cosmetics, Karaca, Carvak, and Istanbul Tourist Pass, emphasizing the platform's ability to optimize feeds and produce integrated static or video banners. The Black Friday case study with Karaca resulted in a remarkable 25% increase in Click-Through Rate (CTR), highlighting Feedance's prowess in delivering tangible results through feed optimization.

Efficient Integration and Real-time Data Studies

Feedance optimizes product catalogs to quickly integrate data from various sectors, including marketplace data, weather, and Google Analytics 4 data. By streamlining tasks that typically require extensive input from technical and design teams, Feedance empowers marketing teams to accomplish tasks within hours, saving valuable time and resources through efficient feed optimization.

To learn more about Feedance, visit .

About Feedance

Feedance is not just a tool; it is a strategic partner that optimizes product feeds and generates automatic ad creatives. Beyond simplifying tasks, Feedance is an agile and indispensable companion on every brand's business journey, emphasizing the crucial role of feed optimization.

Media Contact

Company Name: Feedance

Contact Person: Cagdas Polat

Email: Send Email

Country: Turkey

Website:

