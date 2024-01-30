Skyward Bound: HDEX Brings Efrancisco Motors And Luftcar Together For Groundbreaking Partnership

(MENAFN- GetNews) A New Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Project Begins

Camarines Norte, Philippines - January 29, 2024 - HDEX is proud to announce that two partners, eFrancisco Motor Corporation and Luftcar have come together to develop a new Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) project. The focal point of this groundbreaking collaboration is the development of the LUFT PINOY eVTOL powered by Hydrogen.

Aron Dutta, Chairman of HDEX, stated,“HDEX was pleased to help facilitate this exciting partnership. What is happening in the Philippines will be the case study for hydrogen adoption. It is a sign of things to come as the world moves to hydrogen as the fuel of the future.”

Santh Sathya, CEO of LuftCar says“We are excited about partnering with eFMC, whose leadership has a clear vision for clean energy transportation for the Philippines. eFMC has the resources to support LuftCar in bringing meaningful air transport to the people in the region”.

"As a physicist, my mind has been trained to believe that if you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room," remarked Elmer Francisco, CEO of eFrancisco, "I enjoin great minds to join us and come together to bring our world's technological advances to a whole new level."

The eVTOL technology is tailored to meet the unique demands of the Philippines, an archipelago with over 7,101 islands. The applications of this technology extend across various sectors, including public transportation, last mile delivery, tourism, emergency response, disaster relief, law enforcement, defense, and border patrol.

Anticipated to unveil its prototype within the next couple of months, LuftCar will mass produce the aircraft in Philippines in partnership with eFMC in Camarines Norte, adjacent to the iconic Francisco Jeepney. Camarines Norte, with eFMC's 200-hectare Special Economic Zone, is declared as Ground Zero for this technological revolution. Governor Dong Padilla extends full support to make the Philippines the epicenter of this groundbreaking cause. The project also has the full support of Senator Robin Padilla, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Theo Panga.

About eFrancisco Motor Corporation:

eFrancisco Motor Corporation (eFMC) is at the forefront of technological innovation, committed to shaping the future of transportation. With a focus on sustainability and groundbreaking partnerships, eFMC strives to bring cutting-edge solutions to the world. Website:



About HDEX | World's First Hydrogen Exchange:

HDEX is a pioneering Hydrogen Exchange platform, dedicated to advancing hydrogen-related technologies globally. As the World's First Hydrogen Exchange, HDEX plays a pivotal role in fostering collaborations and driving innovation in the hydrogen sector. Website:



About LuftCar:

LuftCar is a leading aircraft company based in Florida, USA, specializing in innovative aviation solutions. With a commitment to excellence, LuftCar contributes to the advancement of air travel technologies on a global scale. Website:



Media Contact

Company Name: Plato Data Intelligence

Contact Person: Bryan Feinberg

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1551 574-2169

Address: 144 E 44th Street

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: platodata

