Industry Minds Features Kevin Brandes, President & Owner Of Cargo Quotes, In An In-Depth Interview

(MENAFN- GetNews) Industry Minds , a renowned interview platform known for bringing insights from successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders, recently featured Kevin Brandes, the visionary President and Owner of Cargo Quotes. In a detailed and revealing interview, Brandes shared his professional journey, daily routines, strategies for success, and his views on the future of logistics.

Brandes, a graduate of Missouri State University, has established himself as a dynamic force in the logistics industry. Under his leadership, Cargo Quotes has become synonymous with innovation, especially in integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) into logistics, highlighting a deep commitment to efficiency, safety, and eco-friendliness. Brandes' approach is not just a business strategy but a proactive response to the global challenges of sustainability, positioning Cargo Quotes as a leader in green logistics.

In the interview, Brandes delves into his typical day, emphasizing the importance of staying informed on logistics trends and aligning daily operations with the company's strategic goals. He attributes his productivity to maintaining an organized schedule and a clear focus on priorities.

When discussing the trends that excite him, Brandes points to the integration of AI in logistics, noting its potential to revolutionize supply chain optimization and efficiency. He also shares personal insights, such as the importance of embracing risk, the value of continuous learning, and strategies for managing overwhelm, including stepping back to gain clarity and focus.

One particularly compelling part of the conversation revolves around Brandes' belief in prioritizing sustainability over short-term profitability, a stance he acknowledges is not universally accepted in the industry. This forward-thinking perspective is a testament to his role as a thought leader in logistics.

Brandes also offers advice to his younger self, emphasizing the significance of taking calculated risks, and shares a business idea for an online platform connecting small logistics businesses. He highlights the use of project management software, like Asana, as a key tool for maintaining productivity.

Concluding the interview, Brandes shares his recent personal and professional favorites, from ergonomic office tools to "The Lean Startup" by Eric Ries and the movie "The Martian," drawing parallels between the film's themes and the challenges in the logistics world.

About Cargo Quotes

Cargo Quotes, led by Kevin Brandes, is at the forefront of innovative logistics solutions. The company is recognized for its groundbreaking work in sustainable logistics practices, ensuring a balance between environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.





