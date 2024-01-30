Designers Come Together To Address Mental Health & Recovery During New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Photo features Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Emma Norton, a TikTok influencer"

Break Free is gearing up for their fifth New York Fashion Week runway show happening on Monday, February 12th. The showcase will be held in the historic Prince George Ballroom, located at 15E 27th Street, right in the thick of fashion week.

Break Free will kick off at 6 pm with Mocktail Hour powered by Mocktail Mart and Gem Life Collective as guests locate their seats. Then, at 7 pm, Tyrone Chablis of Chablis Designs will take the runway and open the showcase.

Tyrone Chablis is one of the architects of the thriving New Jersey fashion scene. His distinctive style is sultry, campy, daring, and edgy! His experiences while traveling in the Caribbean and throughout Europe influence his unique concepts. Chablis adds flair and his personal touch to manipulate some of the most sustainable, unconventional materials including: metals, plastics, and traditional textiles generating excitement and pure drama wherever they are displayed, sold, or worn.

Most notable is Chablis' strong commitment to cultivating and supporting the aspirations of emerging models and designers through his ongoing collaboration with Just Us Teenz, a nonprofit dedicated to providing youth with opportunities in the arts.



Also returning to the runway this season is NYFW veteran, Alexandra Nyman, from the moniker LadyCat . Nyman is the founder of the Break Free Foundation and will close out the showcase with her new collection“Half Mourning” which is an exploration of Victorian grieving culture in the modern era. The collection is a continuation of“Shadows” which premiered at the first annual Break Free Gala on Wednesday, October 25th.



New to the Break Free runway this season is Big Man Culture and Me By Lee. Big Man Culture is a Lifestyle and Custom Consulting Company to help our clients find their self-wealth and purpose through lifestyle and fashion. From custom clothing to image consulting or lifestyle to life balance, our goal is to transform each client's vision through one BIG Experience.

Me by Lee strives to be a global leader in custom and limited everyday and formal fashion by empowering innovation and design to provide total customer satisfaction.

We strive to be a caring and well-managed organization for our business partners, customers, and employees, and a responsible corporate citizen to our society.

Making their New York Fashion Week debuts is Devan Markiewicz of Dmarxx Design and Kenroy Notesworthy of At Night We Prey.

Dmarxx Design is a hand-crafted leather bag company that was birthed in Brooklyn, NY. The Canteen Clutch showcases Devan's signature style: classic structures re-interpreted. Devan Markiewicz, runs a“Sober Friendly Business”, where she not only shares her personal Recovery journey of alcoholism and drug addiction throughout Dmarxx's social media platform but also hopes to one day employ others in the Recovery community to hand-sew our bags.

At Night We Prey strives to use ethically sourced materials, implement eco-friendly production processes, and contribute to a circular fashion economy. Their mission is to bring sustainability to fast fashion.



The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase is being held on Monday, February 12th, with a majority of the proceeds going toward the

Break Free Foundation, whose purpose is to provide scholarships to assist those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder through attending an inpatient or outpatient facility.

For the upcoming Break Free designer showcase, Break Free's founder and the creative director of LadyCat, Alexandra Nyman said, "We are thrilled to be able to officially announce the designer line-up for our fifth showcase and to continue to showup for the recovery community during fashion week and beyond" Nyman strives to use the showcase to show real people wearing fabulous clothing, and to show others what a fabulous sober night out can be.

The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase serves as an awareness campaign as attendees will listen to the participants discuss their experiences with mental health, substance use, disordered eating, and co-occurring disorders, as well as the impact they have on the individuals who are living in recovery. Participants will also be able to visit tables from mental health and substance use disorder advocacy non-profits to learn more about how to get involved in advocacy efforts, harm reduction, and policy.

This season Break Free is powered by The Sober Curator , an online sober lifestyle magazine that curates experiences for those in long-term recovery. With further support provided by the Rainier Center, Dance Safe, Rehab Studios, BigVision, Gruvi, Mocktail Mart, and more. Tickets to the showcase are available at breakfreenyfw

