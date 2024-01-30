Ningbo Lander‘S Recent Major Events – Attend The EISENWARENMESSE

(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo Lander will attend the EISENWARENMESSE–International hardware fair 2024 in March. The EISENWARENMESSE– INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE fair will be held during 3rd to 6th March, 2024 (Sunday-Wednesday) in Cologne Exhibition Centre, Germany.
Below are booth details:
Place: Cologne Exhibition Centre, Germany
Time: 3rd to 6th March, 2024 (Sunday-Wednesday)
Booth No.: E091, Hall 2.2
EISENWARENMESSE– INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR is world's leading trade fair for the hardware industry. The hall area (gross) is 114,000 sqm. More than 3,000 exhibitors from all over the world will present their latest products and innovations – from tools and accessories to building and DIY supplies, fittings, fixings and fastening technology. Buyers and retailers can experience current trends live on-site, forge valuable contacts, place product orders and enhance their inventory. Topping it all off is a first-class event program featuring exciting presentations, expert talks and award ceremonies. If people can't come to visit this fair, it will be a pity.
The company will bring
latest products to this fair, such as hybrid power products, OEM camping lanterns , super bright work lights, beam focus adjustable flashlights , multi-functional headlamps, etc. Some of old customers say they will come to visit
booth to see the latest products and discuss future cooperation with us. If people don't have plan to visit this fair, don't feel worry that they will miss
Lander's latest products. People can contact us by email or mobile phone.
Lander will send people detailed PPT and quotation of
Lander's latest products.
During this fair, visitors can come to
Lander's booth and communicate with us about latest products, their requirements, future tendency. If they have products want to develop, Lander will try
Lander's best to help them.
This fair will give us great experience and meet many new customers.
Lander will have better understanding in developing new LED garden lights, COB work lights , high power flashlights and so on.
