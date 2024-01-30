Bartz Law Group, APC Provides Skilled Lawyers For Whistleblower Cases

(MENAFN- GetNews) Bartz Law Group, APC, a leading employment law firm, provides trusted and experienced whistleblower attorneys in California.

Some issues can reduce the efficiency and motivation of employees in a workplace. These issues are best settled using the services of trusted legal experts. Bartz Law Group, APC is a top employment law firm providing reliable legal representation services in California. The client-focused employment law firm has been in the industry for years.

Established by attorney Aaron A. Bartz, they are dedicated to protecting and enforcing the rights of various employees. Thus, their practice areas include discrimination, false advertising law, the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, wage and hour, retaliation, harassment, unfair competition, whistleblower, consumer class actions, and actions involving covenants not to compete and the false claims act.

In response to a question about their services, a spokesperson of Bartz Law Group, APC commented,“We recognize the pain that many workers subjected to unfair workplace treatment go through, and we are here to bring it to an end. When matters involving workplace harassment are not quickly dealt with, they can result in severe mental distress for many employees. Other workplace problems can greatly affect the overall productivity of a company. We are committed to defending the rights of mistreated employees. Our experience in the legal industry helps us provide valuable insight into solving simple and complex legal matters. We are trained to put all our efforts into providing clients with positive and satisfactory verdicts. Attorney Aaron Bartz is among the leading employment lawyers in California. Based on his experience in the industry, he has become the go-to lawyer for several clients. Mr. Bartz has obtained millions of dollars as compensation for clients.”

Bartz Law Firm, APC has qualified legal experts who are skilled at handling various workplace problems involving harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and meal breaks. The client-centric law firm's lawyers are also friendly and compassionate, as they strive to ensure clients receive proper compensation for their pain and distress. Their whistleblower attorneys defend and protect the rights of employees who disclose information on improper governmental activities or conditions that may significantly threaten the health or safety of other employees.

best whistleblower attorney

can consider the Bartz Law Group, APC, for their services.

The spokesperson added,“Our whistleblower attorneys ensure that they guide and inform clients about their rights. They show them that the federal whistleblower laws protect them from any retaliation from their employers because they reported a violation under the Federal False Claims Act related to defrauding the federal government of its money.”

Bartz Law Group, APC has ever-available legal representatives for different cases.

leading California employment law attorney

can contact the firm.

Bartz Law Group, APC is a trusted employment law firm where people can find an

experienced California whistleblower lawyer .

