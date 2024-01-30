Peskados Breaks Barriers In Gourmet Home Cooking With Extensive Selection Of Ultra-Fresh Premium Fish

(MENAFN- GetNews) Peskados' offerings empower home cooks to easily create restaurant-quality fish dishes, overcoming accessibility and preparation challenges while enhancing dining experiences and promoting the health benefits of frequent fish consumption.

Peskados, an innovative fish delivery company, is transforming the culinary landscape by enabling home cooks to quickly and effortlessly create restaurant-worthy fish dishes in the comfort of their kitchens without any undesirable fishy smell or taste.

Fish is renowned for being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, lean protein, and essential nutrients beneficial for heart health, brain function, and overall well-being. But despite its numerous health benefits, nearly half of Americans consume fish only occasionally or abstain altogether. Factors such as cost, limited access to truly fresh quality fish, insufficient time or skills for preparation and cooking, as well as lack of clarity in all aspects of fish contribute to this trend.

Peskados recognizes these hurdles and aims to bridge the gap by offering home cooks a complete solution: the freshest, highest quality fish chefs get – cut from whole fish and delivered directly to consumers' doorsteps the same day. These are professionally cut in 14 ways and accompanied by gourmet sauces, allowing individuals to make delightful fish dishes at home quickly, effortlessly, with no waste, and at a great price.

Peskados offers specialty cuts such as ready-to-serve thin carpaccio slices, ceviche cubes, poke, or sashimi, and gourmet sauces carefully crafted to harmonize with the natural flavors of their premium fish selections. These gourmet sauces offer a spectrum of tastes and culinary possibilities. From zesty citrus sauces ideal for ceviche or baking to nuanced light dressings perfect for sashimi and robust marinades for grilling, each sauce is formulated to accentuate the inherent qualities of the fish and enrich every dish.

With all the necessary ingredients readily available, home cooks can quickly put together a delicious fish dish.

“Many customers have reached out to us thanking us because their kids finally started eating fish. The clean taste of truly fresh fish makes a difference,” says Adrian Burstein, Co-founder and CEO of Peskados.“Other customers are thrilled they can finally enjoy fish without the dreadful fishy taste or smell. That's what fresh fish is all about; chefs know it well. And of course, many customers love that now they can make fish dishes they simply couldn't make before, in little time.”

Peskados has an extensive array of 27 fish types, providing a diverse range that caters to various tastes and preferences, from familiar favorites to unique options. This includes sought-after varieties such as Branzino, Bluefin Tuna, Hamachi, Seabream, and Salmon, each thoughtfully sourced and delivered with a commitment to freshness and quality.

Through its comprehensive service, Peskados seeks to democratize access to fresh, premium fish while equipping individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to overcome the challenges associated with fish consumption – fostering a culture of culinary exploration and promoting healthier eating habits.

About Peskados

Peskados is a Florida-based fish delivery service redefining home cooking by providing a diverse range of kosher-certified, premium fish selections. With a focus on uncompromising quality and convenience, Peskados offers 27 carefully curated fish types and 14 professional cuts, accompanied by a selection of gourmet sauces. Its mission is to simplify fish preparation and sourcing, bringing convenience and joy to every home.

