Freecast Adds Ticker To Its Free FAST Channels

The next-gen news network brings news with context, for a younger professional audience across the globe.

FreeCast, the leading aggregator of streaming video, is announcing a new partnership with The Ticker Company, bringing news channel Ticker to FreeCast's free streaming platform. The channel joins hundreds already available on FreeCast, as the free aggregated service continues to sign on new content partners.

Ticker is an international streaming news network, focusing on the latest news, money matters, tech, and industry movers and shakers that are shaping our future. Ticker has studios hubs in Melbourne and New York City, and reaches a global online audience, with content designed to appeal to a professional audience versus traditional cable and broadcast news.

Tracy West, FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content, discussed the importance of news channels that cater to an online audience:“Cord-cutters have long been searching for good options for live news. Younger viewers especially, consume news in a different way via different formats. Ticker News is a great fit for these customers, and will be a great addition to our channel lineup. Finding and offering channels like these are central to our mission to make streaming an affordable and capable alternative to traditional pay-TV.”

Ahron Young, CEO of The Ticker Company says:“Our mission is to provide relevant news coverage to a professional audience right around the world. From the latest news to money experts and business leaders, Ticker is a platform for the next generation of leaders who are looking for context and trends, breaking down the big news topics relevant to their lives and providing advice and thought leadership about the topics that matter to them.”

