Groundbreaking Biodegradable Hemp-Based Bioplastics Spearheaded By Botanic Wellness

Our vision is not merely confined to the conventional hemp uses, such as alternative medicinal products, but encompasses the full potential of this sustainable plant's byproducts in an era of true eco-friendly plastics, Botanic Wellness, a global frontrunner in hemp uses and innovations, launches its first line of revolutionary, fully biodegradable bioplastics.





GILBERT, MANCHESTER, and MELBOURNE - Botanic Wellness, an innovation pioneer in the hemp industry, announces a revolution in biodegradable plastics: 100% compostable straws and cutlery made entirely from hemp-based bioplastics. "Our vision," says Joe Wicker, CEO of Botanic Wellness' US operations regarding their 100% environmentally friendly initiatives, "is not merely confined to the conventional hemp uses, such as alternative medicinal products, but encompasses the full potential of this sustainable plant's byproducts."These pieces are available for B2B wholesale purchase on January 22, 2024, in partnership with the company Roots Agriculture for international distribution.

Established in June 2019, Botanic Wellness has evolved into a strategic global company with subsidiaries operating in the AU, UK, and USA. The company drives its eco-friendly initiatives through licensed hemp farming operations spread across the USA and AU. Its groundbreaking bioplastic development comes as part of the company's unwavering commitment to finding innovative, practical solutions to reducing the human footprint on the planet.

According to the UN and OECD, waste management has become a significant environmental issue, with roughly 46% of plastic going to landfill sites, 22% being mismanaged, 19% being incinerated , and merely 9% being recycled. Botanic Wellness aims to drastically improve these dismal statistics with their plastic alternatives. Case-in-point, the hemp-based straws decompose in a remarkable three weeks, while their utensils biodegrade within 180 days. "The exact decomposition time differs from environment to environment," says Wicker. To help offset discrepancies, "We will offer products to meet the specific regulations based on the local requirements."

Manufactured with intent, hemp bioplastic products offer a durable and compostable solution to traditional plastics. This revolutionary cutlery aims to showcase top-tier mechanical properties such as tensile strength, flexibility, and durability, following a life cycle from responsible production to efficient composting. "Botanic Wellness is also exploring opportunities to replace traditional plastics and resins in trash bags and shipping pallets, with future possible applications in cosmetics containers, medial equipment, food packaging, automotive parts, and agricultural tools." As Wicker says, "The sky really is the limit."

Through the development of biodegradable hemp-based bioplastic products, Botanic Wellness is dedicated to customer satisfaction, global well-being, and creating a positive impact on our planet. With hope for the future, Botanic Wellness envisions a world where hemp-based solutions are instrumental in revolutionizing sustainability efforts across diverse industries. Botanic Wellness Innovations = a Better World.

Botanic Wellness, established in 2019 and headquartered in Australia, emerges as a distinguished global player in the larger hemp industry. Through forward-looking, eco-friendly, hemp-based bioplastic, resins, concrete, etc., Botanic Wellness enables customers across markets to benefit from sustainable, high-quality hemp solutions. With international subsidiaries, including the US and UK branches, the global company continues to grow with a diverse portfolio, charting the path forward in hemp-based biodegradable products; utilizing its vast network and cutting-edge farming and processing techniques, Botanic Wellness skillfully navigates the complexity of hemp production, ensuring the highest quality, and compliance with stringent guidelines. At the heart, Botanic Wellness strives to meet the ever-changing demands of the market through its commitment to integrity, service, and the environment.

