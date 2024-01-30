Level Trap Movie Star Actor Horse ‘El Caballo’ Wren Stars In New Movie “Convicted”

(MENAFN- GetNews) Actor, Director, Executive Producer and Entrepreneur Horse ' El Caballo.' Wren was named as the Top 25 New Leading Male Actors to watch in Hollywood!

This list features such incredible and already accomplished new movie & television star actors. Such as Damson Idris from "Snowfall" and Ashley Walters from "Top Boy" to name a few.

"To have been even mentioned and made the grade on this high calibre actors list is proof of hard work!" - stated by Horse ' El Caballo ' Wren.

He is currently starring the upcoming film release "Level Trap" along side actress Kym Mordica and actor J. Labron Anderson.

Horse is constantly moving upward and onward with acting. Never looking in the rear-view. He just signed on to also be joining the all-star cast in the Highly Anticipated NEW movie "Convicted".

Along with directing and starring in his own film "El Caballo Lit Atlanta The Movie" an intellectual crime thriller unlike anything currently on television. The movie is set back in the 2019 pandemic era. With a lot of tense and suspenseful moments in the first 2 minutes of this movie.

El Caballo Lit Atlanta The Movie Teaser Trailer:

Horse ' El Caballo ' Wren filmed his first documentary in 2007 about indie music artists called "The Street Fame Project" it was college phenom that took over college campuses throughout the midwest.

They also do their own soundtracks like for the ranked #5 in the entire country the Hit movie Secret Society on Prime Video.

BLACK CHYNA ENDORSING SECRET SOCIETY MOVIE WHILE WATCHING IT:

They do the soundtracks for movies including Secret Society at Horse's Street Famous Soundtrack Label© - .

THE STREET FAME PROJECT:

