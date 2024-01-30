Cold Chain 3PL Marks Significant Growth And Industry Recognition In 2023

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Chicago-based Cold Chain 3PL, a key player in cold chain logistics for eCommerce, achieved significant growth in 2023. Notable milestones include handling over 800,000 shipments, a 90-employee expansion, and maintaining a 98% delivery rate. Key developments included co-founder Jamie Moriarty's feature on Fox 32 and an interview in the Chicago Business Journal and adding new warehouses in Illinois, Maryland, and California.

Chicago, Illinois - Cold Chain 3PL, a leader in customized cold chain logistics solutions for eCommerce brands, has announced a series of significant milestones and expansions in the year 2023. The company, known for its specialized services in shipping perishable goods nationwide, has reported substantial growth and industry recognition.

Key Achievements in 2023:



Cold Chain 3PL successfully managed over 800,000 parcel shipments throughout the year.

The company expanded its workforce by 90 employees, strengthening its operational capabilities. Maintained an impressive 98% delivery rate, underscoring its commitment to reliability and efficiency.



These achievements have garnered attention from business and industry media, highlighting Cold Chain 3PL's growth trajectory and its role in the eCommerce logistics sector.

Media Highlights and Industry Engagement:



In November, co-founder Jamie Moriarty featured on Fox 32 Chicago's "Good Day Chicago," discussing the quality and variety of frozen food options available in the market, including those distributed by Cold Chain 3PL.

The Chicago Business Journal conducted an interview with Cold Chain 3PL, focusing on the company's investment strategies and expansion plans for 2024. The appointment of Bret Schultz as CEO was a key strategic move, covered by industry publications such as Quality Assurance & Food Safety, Food Engineering Magazine, and Refrigerated and Frozen Foods.



Expansion and Future Outlook:



Cold Chain 3PL has added three new warehouses to its portfolio, located in Wheeling, IL, Maryland, and California, to support its growing logistics network. The company was featured in Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer Magazine, highlighting co-founder Jamie Moriarty's journey and the company's vision.



About Cold Chain 3PL:

Cold Chain 3PL specializes in frozen fulfillment, cold storage warehousing, and refrigerated transportation. With over 20 years of experience, the company leverages cutting-edge technology for real-time inventory tracking, temperature-controlled storage and shipping, and expedited delivery services. Operating from central locations in Chicago, Pacoima CA, and Baltimore, MD, Cold Chain 3PL is dedicated to ensuring product freshness and quality throughout the supply chain.

As Cold Chain 3PL looks forward to 2024, the company remains focused on enhancing its services and expanding its reach to meet the evolving needs of the eCommerce industry.

Contact Information:

Cold Chain3pl

Address - 199 Shepard Street

Wheeling, IL 60090

Phone Number - (312) 217-1070

