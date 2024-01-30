Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market Graph, Demand, Key Developments, Growth, Investment Opportunities And Forecast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 73 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 106 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market""Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market by Application (Evaporator, Condenser, And Economizer), End-use Industry (HVACR, chemical, food & beverage, power, heavy industries, and others), and Region

The report " Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market

by Application (Evaporator, Condenser, And Economizer), End-use Industry (HVACR, chemical, food & beverage, power, heavy industries, and others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024"

The BPHEs market is expected to grow from USD 799 million in 2019 to USD 1,120 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The major factors driving the BPHEs market include growth of the global construction sector and increasing use of HVACR systems in the sector along with technological developments in BPHEs.

Download PDF Brochure:





BPHEs market in the HVACR industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global construction sector is growing rapidly, owing to the increasing focus and investments in the sector. This growth of the sector is expected to increase the demand of HVACR systems. BPHEs are used in HVACR systems, and hence, the BPHEs market in HVACR industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Europe is the leading BPHEs market.

Europe is the largest market of BPHEs. This region has the presence of most global leaders operating in the BPHEs market. The European region has a big HVACR industry along with stringent energy efficiency regulations, which boosts the demand for BPHEs in region. In addition, the region has one of the largest chemical production sectors in the world, which helps the growth of BPHEs market in Europe.

The major vendors in the BPHEs market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), Kelvion (Germany), SWEP (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Xylem (US), API Heat Transfer (US), Chart Industries (US), Hisaka Works (Japan), Kaori (Taiwan), Paul Mueller Company (US), Baode Heat Exchanger (China), Barriquand Group (France), Boyd Corporation (US), Diversified Heat Transfer (US), Funke (Germany), HRS Heat Exchangers (UK), HYDAC (Germany), Onda (Italy), Secespol (Poland), and Weil-McLain (US) and others.

These players have adopted various growth strategies to further expand their presence in the market. New product launch, expansion, and acquisition have been the leading strategies adopted by the major players in the last five years, to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global BPHEs market.

Inquiry Before Buying:







SWEP (Sweden) is focusing on the new product launch strategy to maintain its leading position in the BPHEs market. For example, the company has launched DV650 evaporator in January 2020. DV650 is the biggest BPHE within the company's True Dual range of heat exchangers. It is mainly designed to target chillers and heat pump applications with a higher temperature approach.

Alfa Laval (Sweden) is progressing in the market by adopting the expansion strategy. In June 2019, the company established a BPHEs manufacturing plant in the US. This manufacturing plant will cater to the increasing demand in North America. It also provides quick response time and reduced lead times for its customer base in the US, which will help the company to increase its revenue from the North American region.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

Mosquito Repellent Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

