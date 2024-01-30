American QSR Welcomes Rae Bonner As New Director Of Training

(MENAFN- GetNews) Former Senior Field Trainer from Palo Alto Group brings 40 Years of restaurant expertise to American QSR.

American Quick Service Restaurants (American QSR), a leading quick-service restaurant company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rae Bonner as its new Director of Training. With an impressive four decades in the restaurant industry, Bonner joined American QSR from Palo Alto Group, where she served as a Senior Field Trainer.

In her extensive career, Bonner has demonstrated a deep passion for teaching and motivating individuals, nurturing their growth, and fostering success within the industry. Beginning as a team member, she steadily climbed the ranks to become a General Manager with KFC. In 2017, Bonner transitioned to Taco Bell, initially as a Training GM and later as an Area Coach. Bonner's dedication to training and leadership development became particularly evident in 2021 when she assumed the role of Senior Field Trainer, playing a pivotal role in rebuilding teams and revitalizing restaurants after the challenges posed by the pandemic.

During her tenure with Palo Alto, Inc. DBA Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut from 2008 to 2011, Bonner served as the Director of Operations in New Mexico. Her accomplishments include leading a team of 6 Area Supervisors and 5 Maintenance technicians and managing 40 restaurants and managers. Under her guidance, the market standing advanced significantly, transforming from one of the lowest to a top-performing entity in the Taco Bell and KFC system. Bonner successfully opened multiple dual-branded stores and implemented strategic processes that positively impacted financial controls, driving cash flow up by 4%.

"Training is where my passion lies," says Bonner. "I believe in the power of cultivating talent and creating an environment where individuals can thrive. Joining American QSR provides an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that shares my commitment to excellence and dedication to fostering growth within the team."

At American Quick Service Restaurants, quality is more than a standard; it's a commitment. Every dish, from crispy fries to mouthwatering burgers, reflects American QSR's dedication to culinary excellence. The company prides itself on connecting communities through the joy of great food and shared experiences, emphasizing a culture of respect for guests, the team, and the diverse communities it serves.

