Musk’s Neuralink implants brain chip in human for 1st time

(MENAFN) On Monday, Elon Musk, the tech billionaire from the United States, revealed that his startup company Neuralink had successfully implanted a brain chip into a human for the inaugural time.



"The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk stated in a post on social media platform X, without disclosing the identity of the patient.



He mentioned that the initial product from Neuralink is named "Telepathy."



It "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs,” he declared.



"Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”



In the previous year, Neuralink made public that it had obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its inaugural human clinical trial involving brain implants.



Founded by Musk in 2016, Neuralink aims to unite the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI) through the development of devices implanted in the brain to facilitate its integration with machines.



According to the company's website, Neuralink is constructing devices that hold promise in assisting individuals with paralysis.

MENAFN30012024000045015839ID1107784393