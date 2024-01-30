Germany’s public transport workers to hold nationwide strike on Friday

(MENAFN) The Verdi union has declared that public transport workers in Germany will hold a nationwide strike on Friday. Christine Behle, the union's deputy chairwoman, stated that the strike will occur in nearly all federal states, with Bavaria being the only exception.



“As the collective bargaining negotiations have taken place in all regions, but not produced any results, now is the time to put more pressure on employers,” she conveyed in a statement.



On Friday, approximately 90,000 public transport workers across more than 100 German cities are anticipated to go on strike. This action will result in the cessation of nearly all local tram and bus services in these regions. The decision to strike comes after unsuccessful negotiations between the union and transport companies during the initial round of talks last week regarding wages and working conditions.



In specific federal states such as Brandenburg, Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia, the union is engaged in negotiations with transport companies to secure higher wages for workers. The demand for a pay increase stems from the escalating cost of living, which workers are finding increasingly difficult to cope with.



Concurrently, negotiations in several other federal states primarily revolve around enhancing working conditions, securing holiday pay benefits, and advocating for longer vacation periods for employees. These discussions underscore the multifaceted nature of the issues being addressed by the union and the transport companies, reflecting the complex dynamics at play within the public transport sector in Germany.

