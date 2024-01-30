(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has asserted that anti-Russian sentiments, often described as "Russophobia," have been ingrained in Western nations for decades, and he anticipates a gradual shift in attitudes over time. In a recent interview broadcast on Russia's TV channel 'Rossiya 1,' Peskov argued that certain countries, including Germany and Baltic states, have utilized Russophobia as a tactic to divert public attention from pressing domestic issues.



According to Peskov, economic challenges and rising costs of living have contributed to the decline in competitiveness of Germany's renowned industry, prompting some European leaders to create a "bogeyman" out of Russia to deflect attention from internal problems. He emphasized that this anti-Russian sentiment will exhibit some inertia and may take several decades to fade away.



"Right now, Russophobia is at its peak. It will go down… It will happen someday, and common sense will gradually prevail," stated Peskov. The Kremlin spokesperson suggested that the ongoing Russophobia is a result of current geopolitical tensions and the fallout from Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which commenced in February 2022.



Many Western nations have responded to Russia's actions in Ukraine by imposing comprehensive sanctions, encompassing trade and financial restrictions, as well as exclusion from major cultural and sporting events. The Kremlin's perspective, as articulated by Peskov, sheds light on the intricacies of diplomatic relations, suggesting that over time, geopolitical dynamics and evolving global contexts may contribute to a reassessment of attitudes toward Russia. The prediction of a decline in Russophobia underscores the fluid nature of international relations and the potential for shifts in public perception over the course of several decades.



MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107784390