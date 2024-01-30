Hungary reacts to reported EU threat to demolish its economy

(MENAFN) Hungary's Minister for European Affairs, Janos Boka, has declared that Budapest will not succumb to what he termed as "blackmail" by Brussels, in response to reports suggesting that the European Union may seek to undermine Hungary's economy if it continues to block an aid package for Ukraine. The tension arises as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledges to oppose the use of the European Union's collective budget to provide RUR50 billion (USD54 billion) in aid to Ukraine.



According to the Financial Times, confidential plans drawn up by European leaders indicate that if Orban maintains the veto, Brussels could potentially sabotage Hungary's economy by withholding funding to the European Union member state. The reported strategy aims to impact Hungary's currency and trigger a downturn in investment, thereby affecting jobs and economic growth.



Minister Boka vehemently dismissed the alleged tactics in a statement on social media, stating, "Hungary does not allow blackmail." He emphasized that the Hungarian government has consistently highlighted that Brussels is using access to European Union resources as a form of political pressure. Boka asserted that Hungary does not link its support for Ukraine with access to European Union resources and is determined not to allow others to establish such a connection.



In response to the reported threats, Boka affirmed Hungary's commitment to participating constructively in negotiations but categorically rejected any form of blackmail. The standoff underscores growing tensions within the European Union as member states grapple with divergent priorities and disagreements on critical issues such as aid distribution.



As the dispute unfolds, questions arise about the implications of using economic leverage within the European Union, potentially setting a precedent for how member states navigate disagreements and negotiate shared policies. The broader impact on Hungary's economy and its relationship with the European Union hinges on the outcome of this dispute, which may have lasting consequences for both the country and the union as a whole.



