Medicinos Bankas Sold Its Head Office Building In Vilnius

The Bank has sold its long-established head office on Pamėnkalnio Street in Vilnius. With the advice of real estate services company Newsec Advisers LT, the contract for the sale of the building with an area of more than 2,000 square metres was concluded on 29 January 2024.

Once the closing conditions have been met, the building will be handed over to the buyer, whose details the Bank cannot disclose due to contractual obligations.

At the beginning of 2024, Medicinos Bankas and its Vilnius Customer Service Centre will relocate to the Artery business centre on Konstitucijos Avenue.

