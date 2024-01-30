Capital Expenditure Market To Reach $ $2345.7 Trillion Globally, By 2032 At 13.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased investments into greenfield facilities, new factories, production site modernization, shift to renewable power, clean fuels, and sustainable technologies necessitate significant capex, and capex allocation for emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, cloud platforms boost the growth of the global capital expenditure market. In addition, factors such as the surge in geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts, and supply chain disruptions impacting project timelines impact the growth of the market. Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Capital expenditure market by Asset Type (Land, Buildings, Equipment, Software, Vehicles, Patents, and Others) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Oil & Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, and Real Estate): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the capital expenditure market was valued at valued at $653.9 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2345.7 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032. Request Research Report Sample & TOC: Prime determinants of growth Increased investments into greenfield facilities, new factories, production site modernization, and shift to renewable power, clean fuels, and sustainable technologies necessitate significant capex, which boosts the growth of the global capital expenditure market. In addition, factors such as capex allocation for emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, cloud platforms have positively impacted the growth of the market. However, surge in geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts, and supply chain disruptions impacting project timelines are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in investment on large-scale infrastructure projects and 5G infrastructure rollouts by telecom providers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the capital expenditure market. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $653.9 trillion Market Size in 2032 $2345.7 trillion CAGR 13.8% No. of Pages in Report 349 Segments covered Asset Type, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increased investments into greenfield facilities, new factories, and production site modernization Shift to renewable power, clean fuels, and sustainable technologies necessitates significant capex. Capex allocation for emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud platforms Opportunities Surge in investment into large-scale infrastructure projects 5G infrastructure rollouts by telecom providers Restraints Surge in geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts Supply chain disruptions impacting project timelines

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



The Russia-Ukraine conflict has induced significant uncertainty into the global economic landscape leading to scaled back capital expenditure (capex) appetite amid rising inflation, weaker demand outlook and higher financing costs. While economic pressures and geopolitical tensions persist, enterprises are reviewing non-critical outlays more prudently. However, structural demand drives around sustainability, urbanization, and emerging tech promises a temporary setback rather than systemic Capex contraction.

The land segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By asset type, the land segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one- fourths of the global capital expenditure market revenue, as investments into industrial land acquisitions and factory buildings construction continues to rise driven by manufacturing expansions across developing regions. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to software remains a focal area with particular emphasis on cloud capabilities enhancement, AI integration, and data analytics advancements.

The industry vertical segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the oil and gas segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one- fourths of the global capital expenditure market revenue. This is attributed to modernization of downstream facilities such as refineries and petrochemical plants to enhance efficiency, meet environmental standards, and shift towards higher value products. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to investment in advanced medical equipment and diagnostics on the back of progress in fields like genomics, robotics and AI.

North America maintains its dominance until 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one- fourths of the global capital expenditure market revenue, owing to advanced industrial maturity and earlier adoption curve for technological innovations necessitating infrastructure upgrades. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to factory automation investments by manufacturers and public infrastructure development programs.

U.S. Bancorp

Regions Financial Corporation

Truist Financial Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC Holdings plc

Citigroup Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Wells Fargo

First Citizens Bank

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global capital expenditure market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Market Players

Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, U.S. Bancorp, WELLS FARGO, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Regions Financial Corporation, First Citizens Bank, Truist Financial Corporation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

