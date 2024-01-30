Non-Lethal Weapons Market Share Will Hit USD 12,490.5 Million By 2028 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Lethal Weapons Market

There is an increasing demand for non-lethal weapons because of various factors. One of the main reasons is to reduce casualties & avoid the use of lethal force

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is predicted to showcase a notable CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast timeframe. The use of non-lethal weapons has become a key step in the development of military and law enforcement strategies during modern warfare and crowd control. These weapons are an alternative to traditional lethal force, giving authorities more options in resolving conflicts and minimizing casualties. The non-lethal weapons industry has experienced rapid growth due to technological advancements, increased focus on human rights, and the demand for better crowd management solutions.

The growing demand for non-lethal weapons-

There is an increasing demand for non-lethal weapons because of various factors. One of the main reasons is to reduce casualties and avoid the use of lethal force. The use of traditional weapons, such as firearms, can result in fatal consequences, resulting in negative public and legal reactions. Non-lethal weapons offer a compromise that allows authorities to effectively neutralize threats without permanent harm or loss of life.

In addition, there is a need for effective crowd control methods that contribute significantly to the growing demand . When confronted with situations like protests, riots, or large gatherings, law enforcement is faced with maintaining order while minimizing damage to people and property. In order to solve this problem, non-lethal weapons, such as rubber bullets, pepper spray, and batons, can be used to disperse and control the crowd. The use of these non-lethal options reduces the risk of serious injury or death.

By technology, the market is categorized into chemical, electroshock, mechanical and kinetic, acoustic/light, and others. The chemical segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the high demand for chemical non-lethal weapons such as tear gas, aerosols, smoke grenades, and chemical projectiles by the law enforcement agencies globally. The rise in popularity of electroshock weapons is expected to increase the demand for electroshock non-lethal weapons over the years.

Technological advancements in the non-lethal weapons industry-

Advancements in technology are revolutionizing the global non-lethal weapons sector, leading to increasingly sophisticated and effective solutions. Leading industry players invest in research and development to improve the performance, accuracy, and safety of these weapons for various applications, including military operations, law enforcement, and crowd control.

Innovative technological advancements in the non-lethal weapons industry:

Directed energy weapons (DEWs):

Directed energy weapons (DEWs) use focused energy, such as lasers or microwaves, to render people immobile or discourage them. These weapons provide a meticulous and regulated approach to intervening without long-term damage.

Acoustic weapons:

Acoustic or sonic weapons use sound waves to confuse or discourage people. Enhanced acoustic technologies aim at developing concentrated and directed sound waves for more precise and efficient management of crowds.

Electromagnetic pulse (EMP) devices:

EMP devices disrupt electronic systems through the release of electromagnetic radiation. Non-lethal EMP technologies can disable electronic devices, consisting of those used by enemies, without causing physical harm.

Electroshock weapons:

Taser-type devices and electric shock weapons have been constantly improving. These devices use electrical impulses to disable individuals temporarily. Enhancements may include increased range, precision, and safety features.

Smart munitions and less lethal ammunition:

Smart munitions and less lethal ammunition were developed to provide law enforcement and military personnel choices to traditional lethal ammunition, including rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and various other non-lethal projectile options.

Integrated sensor technologies:

The situational awareness of non-lethal weapon systems can be improved by using advanced sensors, such as cameras, infrared sensors, and artificial intelligence. This integration makes it viable to identify targets more accurately and enhance decision-making capabilities .

Biometric and non-lethal personal security devices:

Advancements in personal security devices that use biometric technologies to verify and recognize individuals. These devices may additionally consist of non-lethal alternatives for self-protection, such as personal alarms or immobilizing sprays.

To conclude, the non-lethal weapons sector is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for security measures that can effectively reduce deaths. The use of advanced technologies, with a strong emphasis on accuracy and safety. Progress, such as directed energy weapons and intelligent ammunition, shows a commitment to providing effective and compassionate alternatives for security.

Key Market Players

PEPPERBALL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., .ISPRA BY EI Ltd., ALS LESS-LETHAL SYSTEMS, INC., CONDOR NON-LETHAL TECHNOLOGIES, Rheinmentall AG, COMBINED SYSTEMS, Inc., ASP, INC., SAFARILAND, LLC., .ZARC INTERNATIONAL INC., NONLETHAL TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

