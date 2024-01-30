LADO Announces Participation In ICEF Online Fair And Japan-Korea Roadshow 2024 To Enhance Global Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Washington DC - LADO International Institute , a distinguished institution in English as a Second Language (ESL) education based in Washington DC, is delighted to announce its significant participation in two major international events: the ICEF Online Fair, scheduled from January 29th to 31th, and the Japan-Korea Roadshow 2024, taking place between February 27th and 29th.With over 45 years of experience, LADO International Institute offers high-quality English programs tailored to the unique needs and goals of each student. Accredited by SEVIS, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency under the Department of Homeland Security, LADO enables students to obtain their Form I-20, a crucial document for Embassy interviews, facilitating the application for the F-1 Visa to enter the United States with student status.To streamline this process, LADO has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing journey on a personalized basis. The department is responsible for:- Advising students on F-1 Visa requirements and steps.- Sending the Form I-20 to accepted students in their chosen program.- Guiding students on Embassy interview preparation and required documents.- Addressing any questions or concerns related to the visa process or ESL program.LADO International Institute not only prioritizes facilitating the visa process but also emphasizes providing excellent ESL education, recognized by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET), an agency acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Education. The recently renewed ACCET accreditation reflects LADO's commitment to continuous improvement and student satisfaction, ensuring its programs and services meet the highest standards of academic and professional excellence.The ICEF Online Fair represents a strategic opportunity for LADO International Institute to establish new partnerships with educational agents worldwide. The institution's participation in this globally renowned event aims to recruit new collaborators and expand its global reach, offering exceptional educational opportunities to international students through new online curriculum plans that uphold LADO's characteristic teaching methodology.Following this, LADO will participate in the Japan-Korea Roadshow 2024, an exclusive event allowing the institute to connect with new collaborators, building strong business relationships in the Japanese and Korean markets. This strategic participation reflects LADO's ongoing commitment to diversify its agent network and expand its educational programs.Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of LADO International Institute, expressed enthusiasm for participating in both events: "We are excited to be part of these high-level initiatives. The ICEF Fair and Japan-Korea Roadshow are crucial opportunities to strengthen our partnerships and expand our global presence. We believe that through these events, we will not only attract new collaborators but also open new doors for students from various parts of the world, providing them with exceptional English education and preparing them for a globalized future," stated Mr. Herrera Krell.LADO International Institute invites interested educational agents and collaborators to explore collaboration opportunities during the ICEF Online Fair and the Japan-Korea Roadshow 2024.

CLAUDIO HERRERA

Lado International Institute

+1 617-599-7036

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok