Man gets murdered in Istanbul Catholic church

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident, two masked gunmen opened fire during a mass service at the Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul, resulting in the death of a person. The attack occurred on Sunday, just before noon local time, at the Italian church located in the Sariyer district on the northeastern section of Istanbul's European side. Turkish officials, including Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Istanbul governor Davut Gul, confirmed the deliberate targeting of the victim and initiated a comprehensive investigation to capture the assailants.



Interior Minister Yerlikaya took to social media to provide updates on the situation, expressing the government's commitment to addressing the crime. Governor Gul specified that the victim was a Turkish national and assured that there were no other injuries related to the incident. The identities of the masked attackers remain unknown as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend them.



Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan conveyed his condolences in calls to the church's priest, a local official from his ruling AK Party, and Poland's consul general in Istanbul. Erdogan expressed sorrow at the tragedy and pledged to find the assassins within 24 hours, assuring that necessary steps were being taken to locate the suspects.



Pope Francis also extended his condolences during his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican, addressing the Saint Mary Draperis Church in Istanbul by its English title. The Pope condemned the armed attack during mass, emphasizing his closeness to the affected community.



As the investigation unfolds, the Istanbul Catholic church shooting has garnered international attention, prompting concerns about the safety of worshippers and the need for swift justice.



The incident raises questions about security measures in places of worship and underscores the broader challenges of addressing violence targeting religious institutions.



