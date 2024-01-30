Nuclear power generation achieves unprecedented peak in 2025

(MENAFN) According to the latest forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global nuclear power generation is poised to achieve an unprecedented peak in 2025, signaling a remarkable resurgence in the sector. As countries worldwide incorporate nuclear technology into their emission reduction strategies, the IEA predicts an annual average growth rate of nearly 3 percent through 2026.



The driving forces behind this surge are the establishment of new nuclear plants, particularly in China and India, with South Korea and Europe also anticipated to contribute to the growth. France, following maintenance activities on its facilities, is expected to increase its nuclear power output, while Japan is on a trajectory to restart some of its nuclear power plants.



Countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland are actively working to bolster their domestic nuclear power generation. This involves extending the operating lives of existing plants and constructing new facilities, all aimed at enhancing energy security amid escalating electricity demand.



The IEA underscores the broader shift towards low-emission power generation, fueled by the growing capacity of renewable energy sources and the global renaissance of nuclear power. In a bid to combat the significant CO2 emissions associated with the power sector, the IEA notes that the rapid expansion of renewables and the steady growth of nuclear power are expected to align with the increase in global electricity demand over the next three years.



IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol commented on this promising trend, stating, "The power sector currently produces more CO2 emissions than any other in the world economy, so it's encouraging that the rapid growth of renewables and a steady expansion of nuclear power are together on course to match all the increase in global electricity demand over the next three years." As the world grapples with the imperative to transition to cleaner energy sources, the IEA's forecast signals a significant step towards a more sustainable future in the power generation landscape.



