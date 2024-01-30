(MENAFN) In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, former Czech President Vaclav Klaus asserted that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a direct consequence of mistakes made by the United States and its NATO allies. Klaus, who led the Czech Republic from 2003 to 2013, pointed to what he deemed a "tragic historic event" that could have been avoided if not for the West's blatant disregard for the geopolitical context.



According to Klaus, the origins of the conflict trace back to a NATO summit in Bucharest on April 4, 2008. At this summit, members of the United States-led bloc decided to support Ukraine and Georgia's "aspirations for membership," stating that both nations would eventually become members of NATO. Klaus described this decision as a "tragic mistake" and revealed that he had personally opposed it, attempting to argue against it. However, he claimed the decision was "pushed through by the United States and the United Kingdom."



Notably, Klaus highlighted that many other NATO members, including Germany and France, were against the decision at the time. He criticized the attending presidents and prime ministers for remaining "irresponsibly silent" in the face of pressure from London and Washington.



Klaus argued that the West, in its support for Ukraine, remained oblivious to the nature of Ukrainian statehood. He described Ukraine as an example of an "unsuccessful and unfinished transition from communism to parliamentary democracy and market economy."



The former Czech president's perspective sheds light on the complexities and geopolitical missteps that contributed to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As tensions persist, Klaus's critique raises questions about the role of Western powers in shaping the course of events in the region and the impact of decisions made over a decade ago on the unfolding crisis.





