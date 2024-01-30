Qatar Tourism Commends Estithmar For Launching Retirees Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism praises the Estithmar programme for retirees insured under the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority. Estithmar launched the Retirees' Programme in appreciation and support for the retirees who have devoted their lives in service of the State of Qatar.

The programme offers its beneficiaries an array of discounts and promotions across several of Estithmar's hospitality and entertainment venues. It aligns with Qatar's continuous efforts to care for retirees and elevate the services provided to them across all sectors of the country.

Commenting on the programme, H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Qatar Tourism Chairman, said:“We applaud the generous retirees' programme launched by Estithmar. It is an extensive programme covering a large network of Estithmar's hospitality, F&B and entertainment establishments as well as discounts and promotional packages for the entire family to enjoy. Such programmes demonstrate true appreciation for retirees and their dedicated service to the country. Qatar Tourism would like to take this opportunity to invite and encourage companies and entities from the private sector to follow suit.”

For his part, H E Ahmed Bin Ali Al Hammadi, Director General of the General Retirement and Social Security Authority, praised Estithmar Holding for their retirees' programme and stressed on the Authority's keenness to dedicate its institutional and community initiatives and partnerships to the benefit of retirees, and build bridges of communication with various sectors interested in their affairs.“We welcome national companies and institutions to support the retirees initiative as part of their social responsibility programmes.”

Engr. Mohammed Bin Badr Al Sada, CEO of Estithmar Holding Group, expressed:“This step comes in response to Qatar Tourism's call on national companies and institutions to honour retirees and within the framework of Estithmar Holding's vision to enhance its social responsibility. We are honoured to launch this programme to serve retirees and express our appreciation for their dedication. We at Estithmar Holding are happy to cooperate with all government bodies to achieve the best for Qatar and its people.”

Some of the biggest names of hotels the beneficiaries can enjoy are Katara Hills, Maysan Resort, Double Tree Downtown, and Al Rayyan Curio. Restaurants and cafés featured in the programme include Sazeli, Usta, Remman, Basta, El&n, Gahwetna, and Karaki Lounge amongst others. There is also endless fun for the little ones at Lusail Winter Wonderland.

It is noteworthy that in 2016, the General Retirement and Social Security Authority launched a programme for exclusive discounts for retirees, which included 70 companies at the time, to receive a special welcome from the community, as it was the first of its kind to provide special benefits and offers for retirees. The programme now includes companies from various fields, such as communications, restaurants, hotels, medical services, and various sectors, surmounting to more than 400 companies.

The beneficiary of the programme can obtain a discount programme card by visiting the Authority's customer service, or through the government services centres in the Al Wakra or Al Rayyan branches for elderly services, or through the self-service devices where the card is issued immediately.

The General Retirement and Social Security Authority has designated hotline (183) to receive any comments or inquiries from retirees around the clock.