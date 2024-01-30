Moecc Launches Sustainability Makers Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has launched the Sustainability Makers Programme in its first edition under the slogan“2030 Challenge” to enhance the concept of sustainable development among female government school students.

The programme, which is launched in cooperation with Qatar Charity (QC) and the Biology Education of Qatar University Alumni association, extends from January until April and is organised in two phases.

The first phase includes a series of introductory and training workshops to train female students on ways to transform sustainable development goals into projects and practical tools to overcome existing local challenges, while the second phase includes holding a competition next April to display and evaluate project models submitted by female students participating in the programme.

In this context, environmental researcher Suzan Mohammed Essam from the MoECC stressed the importance of this program in educating schoolgirls about the goals of sustainable development, and ways to preserve and sustain the country's natural resources, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

She pointed out that two workshops have been organized since the launch of the program at the beginning of January, while several other workshops are to be organized during the coming period, qualifying the students to propose and implement sustainable development projects following the program's regulations, which will be presented to the judging committee next April in preparation for announcing the winning projects.

The environmental researcher indicated that the first workshop held at QC under the title“Sustainability in Qatar” dealt with the definition of sustainable development and its goals, and a presentation of the most important sustainable projects in Qatar, in the presence of 150 female students from the schools participating in the programme.

The workshop also included the presentation of interactive exercises to enrich students' information and raise levels of creative thinking, in addition to training on teamwork within the groups that have been formed.