CSGDB, SAP Patner To Develop Public Employee Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) and the Global IT Giant SAP announced yesterday they would cooperate to launch a comprehensive transformation project in the human resources management system in the government sector in Qatar.

Focusing on cloud computing, modern technologies, and digital transformation, such as artificial intelligence, the project will benefit over 85,000 government employees with an increase in levels of communication and job interaction, in addition to helping in planning the employees' career path.

The CSGDB will update and transfer the main functions of the human resources system to the cloud on the RISE with SAP platform, in addition to developing the“Mawared” system services. The CSGDB will also support career path services for employees by adding new models to the SAP SuccessFactors platform to design a unified and integrated human resources system.

In this context, CSGDB's Director of Human Resources Information Systems Center, Hassan Ali Al Khaja, said that CSGDB's digital roadmap focused on harnessing the latest available technologies to spread best practices among government departments and that the goal is to unify and automate processes to achieve higher levels of job performance, in addition to simplifying general procedures and regulations for all parties, which contributes to improving all aspects of the career path from the moment of appointment until retirement.

The process of directly strengthening, training and motivating human resources contributes to supporting the goals of the QNV 2030, and the implementation of a flexible, scalable technical system paves the way for more innovations in line with the long-term vision of the CSGDB and future government directions, Al Khaja said. For his part, SAP 's Executive Director in Qatar and rapid growth markets, Alaa Jaber, said the CSGDB had been partnering with SAP for over a decade to develop the Mawared system.

He pointed out that more comprehensive cloud solutions and innovations would be implemented to ensure an effective digital transformation process that supports human resources tasks efficiently and excellently.